CLAT 2020: Exam To Be Held On 22 August, 2020, Apply Till July 10; Details Here

The Common Law Admission Test, CLAT 2020 will be held on August 22, 2020. The latest notification regarding the CLAT exam was published on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Those candidates who have not yet applied for the CLAT exam can now do so at the official website.

CLAT 2020 was first announced to be conducted on May 10, 2020, which was later postponed to May 24. It was again postponed to June 21, 2020. The recent notification has mentioned the CLAT exam date as August 22, 2020.

See the official notification regarding CLAT exam HERE

CLAT exam date

In the recent notification, it is mentioned as, “The Executive Committee (the “EC”) of the Consortium of National Law Universities (the “Consortium”) met on 29th June 2020 to review the impact on CLAT 2020 of the lockdowns and other restrictions arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The decision about CLAT 2020 was taken during this meeting. The official announcement regarding the CLAT exam date read as, “The CLAT 2020 shall be conducted through a computer-based, online, centre-based test to be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020.” The full list of examination centres of CLAT 2020 will be announced on July 1, 2020, i.e. Tomorrow.

The candidates can fill CLAT form for CLAT 2020 till July 10, 2020, on the official website. All the registered candidates are advised to select or reconfirm their test centres or withdraw their registrations by July 10, 2020.

CLAT News

CLAT 2020 exam is the entrance exam for admissions in graduate and postgraduate courses in law. A candidate for the LLM programme in CLAT 2020 will have to solve a total of 120 MCQ questions in two hours. To pass the CLAT exam, one has to secure at least 40 per cent of marks. The requirement of passing marks for reserved category is 35 per cent.

If a candidate withdraws from CLAT 2020, their application fee will be refunded by July 18, 2020. For any kind of requests of assistance and clarifications, a candidate should contact on clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Or should contact on the contact no. 080 47162020 between 10:00 AM and 5:00 PM on all working days. All the candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website to know all the latest CLAT news and updates about CLAT 2020.