CM Naveen Patnaik Asserts 'Education In Odisha Witnessing Rapid Transition'

During the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Sambalpur on Saturday, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik remarked that education in the state was witnessing a 'rapid transition' with the state emerging as a leading research hub of the nation. While addressing the launch event via video-conferencing, Patnaik lauded the achievements of IIM Sambalpur saying that it had proven its mettle as one of the premier management institutions in the country.

"I am delighted that the Prime Minister is laying the foundation stone for infrastructural development of IIM Sambalpur. In just about five years it (IIM Sambalpur) has been able to cast its positive impact upon the hierarchy of educational institutions in Odisha," Patnaik said."Education in Odisha is witnessing a rapid transition. I am happy that our state continues its dominance in education sector," he added.

Talking about IIM Salmbalpur's partnership with the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Patnaik said that the move would help in nurturing local entrepreneurial talent. "I am happy to know that IIM Sambalpur has been aspiring to be the leading entrepreneurial hub in Odisha and has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) with emphasis on nurturing the entrepreneurial talent of the local weavers and agro-based businesses and to incubate start-ups in these areas," he stated.

"With the establishment of IIM, Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER), All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), NLU and many other Institutions of National Importance, Odisha is emerging as a leading research hub of the nation, he stated.

PM Modi Lays Foundation Of IIM Sambalpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone of the IIM Sambalpur campus in Odisha via video-conferencing. During the virtual address, PM Modi said that the permanent campus of IIM Sambalpur will represent the great heritage of Odisha.

"Today, there are 20 IIMs.Such large talent pools can help strengthen the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign. IIMs can act as a bridge between local products and global collaborations, with new and innovative solutions IIM students can turn local into global," said PM Modi.

(With Agency Inputs)