CUSAT CAT 2020: Cochin University Entrance Exam Cancelled Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Cochin University is the latest to join the list varsity that had either cancelled their admission tests or postponed it due to coronavirus pandemic. The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) on July 17 announced that it has cancelled its Common Admission Test (CUSAT CAT 2020) for admissions in various courses this year due to COVID-19 crisis. The admission tests were scheduled to take place on July 27 and July 28 but it now stands cancelled until further notice.

According to reports, the admission tests CUSAT CAT 2020 was originally scheduled to take place in April this year but were postponed keeping in view the coronavirus lockdown that was imposed in the country in March and lasted until June. "Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 scheduled on 27th and 28th of July 2020 is cancelled. Further notification on the matter will be issued later," Cochin University of Science and Technology said in a release on Friday.

How to get admission in CU?

The candidates who wish admissions for programmes other than M.Phil, PhD, all diploma courses in CUSAT need to apply for CAT - 2020 through the official website of Cochin University of Science and Technology. Candidates are ranked on the basis of CAT score, which is followed by group discussion and interview. For M.Tech programmes, preference is given to candidates with valid GATE score in the respective subject. In the absence of candidates with valid GATE score, candidates are admitted on the basis of their performance in the Department Admission Test (DAT) that is conducted by the Departments concerned.

(Image Credit: CUSAT/Website)