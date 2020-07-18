DU Admissions 2020: Registrations To Close Today, Over 6 Lakh Students Have Applied So Far

Delhi University’s registration process for admission that started in June will close on July 18 at 5pm. The number of applications that have been received by the University of Delhi since June 20 has been far greater than that of 2019 and till now over 6.20 lakh students have registered with the varsity. The reason for more applications for DU admissions in 2020 could be many. Firstly, many students who were planning on applying for foreign universities are now dropping those plans due to current circumstances. Secondly, it could also be because there has been an increase of students who received more than 90 per cent in there Class 12 board results. However, this would also lead to higher cut-offs for admission to the varsity.

How to apply for DU admissions 2020?

Visit du.ac.in

Click on DU admissions 2020

Click on the admission portal link based on subjects you wish to apply – UG/PG/MPhil/PhD

Click on new registrations

Fill details to register

Fill the form with asked details

The required certificates are:

Class X Certificate

Class XII Marksheet

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) Certificate, if applicable

EWS Certificate, if applicable

ECA/Sports categories must upload self- attested copies of the requisite certificates

Out of the total 6.20 lakh students who have applied to the Delhi University, at least 4,29,234 are for undergraduate courses while 1,61,789 and 29,130 students have applied for postgraduate courses and MPhil respectively as per the official data. However, since the registration fee for merit-based courses is Rs 250 for general category and Rs 100 for SC/ST/PwBD/EWD category, many applications have not yet been converted into total paid applications. Only 2.75 lakh undergrad aspirants for DU have actually paid and completed the entire application process. There is an additional feed for ECA or Sports quota of Rs 100 and for the entrance-based course, a fee of Rs 750 has to be paid. Furthermore, for candidates in the reserved category, there is a fee of Rs 300.

