COMEDK 2020: UGET 2020 Exam Postponed Till Further Notice, See Official News

The COMEDK UGET exam which was slated to be conducted on August 1st is postponed till further announcement now. The postponement of the exam is done in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and the rising number of cases in the country. This is the third time that the dates for the competitive exams were postponed due to the coronavirus situation in the country.

COMEDK is a Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka Under Graduate Entrance Test. As per the latest postponement, the exact dates will be revealed on the COMEDK website later. Students are requested to keep checking on the official website on a timely basis for any further updates.

COMEDK UGET 2020 Exam Postponed

COMEDK website uploaded a notification informing about the postponing of its Engineering and other exams which it conducts through its exams which are known as UGET. The consortium mentioned that they have been receiving many requests and applications form students belonging to different states of India who are conveying about the situation of their states, due to which they would not be able to appear for the exam.

Many states in India are under a partial or complete lockdown to halt the increasing trend of coronavirus positive cases in the respective states. Take a look at the notification released by COMEDK a while ago.

COMEDK 2020 UGET last date

The last date for applying for the COMEDK engineering test just closed yesterday on July 17th.

The COMEDK UGET 2020 application has got deactivated as of July 17th 5 pm.

Candidates cannot apply for the exam for this year anymore.

COMEDK exam postponed for the third time

COMEDK released an announcement on its website stating that the reason why they are postponing their exam which was slated for August 1st.

The exam was originally scheduled for May 10th but then it was rescheduled for many occasions due to the lockdown in the state and the whole country.

The exam has been finally announced to be postponed until further notice. The exact date will be released only when the situation in the country enables the students to appear for the exams.

