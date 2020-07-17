WBCHSE HS Result 2020: 90.13% Students Clear Class 12 Exams, All-time High Pass Percentage

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) declared the result for Class 12 exam, Uccha Madhyamik, on July 17, registering a record pass percentage of 90.13%. Kolkata, East Midnapore, and West Midnapore are the best performers in terms of pass percentage, with Kolkata recording the highest pass percentage.

Over 7.6 lakh students appeared for Class 12th exams out of which approximately 6.8 lakh students cleared the exams to register record pass percentage. WBCHSE has decided not to release the merit list this year owing to the cancellation of exams, it has revealed that the highest score secured by a candidate is 499 out of 500.

WBCHSE president Mahua Das told a press briefing that a total of 14 papers were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic and Cyclone Amphan also affected the evaluation process. The Science stream recorded the best pass percentage with 98.83% of students clearing the exams, followed by Commerce at 92.22%.

Maintaining the trend of WBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020, boys outperformed girls as 90.44% of boys cleared the exams as against 90% of girls. Students can check their results on official websites wbchse.nic.in or wbresults.nic.in and the scorecards have also been published on the third party sites.

Read: WBCHSE HS Result 2020: West Bengal Class 12th Result Declared At 'wbchse.nic.in' Today

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that students are taking a step forward in their lives and congratulated them along with their principals, teachers and parents. State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee also congratulated them for successfully passing the Uchha Madhyamik examinations. He said that the road was tough but the students did an excellent job to make the state proud with their sincere determination.

Uchcho Madhyamik (Higher Secondary) results are out. Students are taking another step forward in their beautiful lives. Congratulations to them all, along with their principals, teachers and parents. The future is waiting for you. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 17, 2020

How to check the results:

Visit wbresults.nic.in or wbchse.nic.in

Click on West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education Examination - 2020 link

Enter the roll number and registration number

Click on Submit button to get WBCHSE HS result 2020

Check for the name and marks of class 12th result

Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use

Read: WBCHSE HS Result 2020: List Of Websites From You Can Check The WBBSE 12th Result Today