CRPF Recruitment 2020: Notification For SI, ASI & Constable Posts Released

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released the notification for the recruitment process for Group ‘B’ and ‘C’ non-ministerial, non-gazetted, combatised paramedical staff including Head Constable, Inspector, Sub-Inspector and Assistant Sub Inspector. The eligible candidates can submit their applications form between 20 July to 31 August for CRPF Paramedical Recruitment 2020 through the offline mode. While the coronavirus threat has pushed most examinations and recruitments to the end of the year, the written examination for the CRPF SI, ASI & Constable positions would be held on December 20, 2020. The examinations will be held in at least nine cities including New Delhi, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Jammu, Prayagraj, Ajmer, Nagpur, Muzaffarpur and Pallipuram.

How to apply for CRPF recruitment?

Visit the official website of the CRPF

Click on the CRPF SI, ASI and Constable job notification under the Recruitment section

Download the application form

Send the application along with photocopies of all the relevant documents, two latest passport size photographs to "DIGP, Group Centre, CRPF, Bhopal, Village-Bangrasia, Taluk-Huzoor, District-Bhopal, M.P.-462045”. Moreover, name of the examination i.e. “Central Reserve Police Force Paramedical Staff Examination, 2020” should be written on the top of the envelope.

The exam Fee for Group B is Rs 200 and Group C is Rs 100. The candidates who have to pay application fee can pay through Indian Postal Order or Bank Draft in favour of DIGP, Group Centre, CRPF, Bhopal payable at SBI-Bangrasia. The Admit Cards for the examinations will be dispatched by post. The notification said, "If any candidate does not receive admit card for the

examination he/she must immediately contact the helpline. Failure to do so will deprive him/her of any claim for consideration." The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Eligibility Test (PET), Written Test, Trade Test/Screening of Documents and Medical Exam.

