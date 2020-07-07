Anushka Sharma Lauds Move Of Recruiting Transgenders For CRPF, BSF And SSB

Anushka Sharma is always known to voice her opinions on matters of public interest. Recently, Sharma lauded BSF and CRPF’s move to employ transgenders in their forces from now on. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Anushka Sharma lauds forces for recruiting transgenders

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma recently took to social media to shower her praises on India’s move to start recruiting transgenders. She shared a news article that wrote about the same. Anushka Sharma further wrote, “Truly a historic move!” while sharing the same.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s tweet here:

Truly a historic move! 🙏🏼https://t.co/ZNJtSQWZUY — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) July 6, 2020

However, it was not just Anushka Sharma who lauded the government on the historic move. Even Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was all praises for the Indian government for their progressive move for the transgender community. He took to social media to talk about the same. Akshay Kumar further wrote, “Brilliant news! Now that’s a progressive move by the government in the right direction. I hope rest of the occupations in the country follow suit”.

Brilliant news! Now that’s a progressive move by the government in the right direction. I hope rest of the occupations in the country follow suit. https://t.co/r7tEWFR7JD — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 5, 2020

Recently, officials from the Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, and Sashastra Seema Bal told the Home Ministry that the forces will start recruiting people from the transgender community for various posts. These institutions will start recruiting transgenders to the Officer Cadre Posts of Assistant Commandments. The Ministry of Home Affairs has often suggested the forces on the matter and is now working on the proposal to commission the "third gender" as officers in the paramilitary forces.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma produced Bulbbul has been garnering praises from all corners of the industry. The film was released on the OTT platform Netflix on June 24, 2020. Bulbbul is set against the backdrop of the 1880's Bengal presidency and traces a woman's life.

While talking about Bulbbul in a recent statement, Anushka Sharma revealed, “We always wanted to show strong, independent women to audiences through cinema and 'Bulbbul' is our new offering in this regard. The portrayal of women in our cinema has always been skewed and lopsided. I felt that as an actress and I decided that I will correct this as much as I can through my productions”.

