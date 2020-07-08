CRPF officer crooning patriotic song leaves Anupam Kher overwhelmed, actor says, 'Salute'

The sacrifice of our armed forces in their service to the nation is immense. The personnel brave extreme weather conditions, stay away from their families, and have to be alert and disciplined all the time as they protect the nation. The personnel often keep themselves motivated in such circumstances with songs of patriotism, and videos of the soldiers crooning songs from Hindi films often go viral.

Recently, a video of Central Reserve Police Force Deputy Inspector General of Police DN Lal crooning the song Chhodo Kal Ki Baatein surfaced on Twitter and became a talking point. Anupam Kher was overwhelmed by the video and praised the ‘officer and a singer!’

The actor hailed the officer for his rendition filled with ‘beautiful passion’ and ‘intensity’. The A Wednesday star expressed his approval to the lyrics of the track, ‘Naye daur me likhenge hum milkar nayi kahaani. Hum Hindustani’ (We will write a new story in a new era. We are Indians). He saluted the officer’s passion, also on behalf of the nation.

Here’s the post

An officer and a singer!! किस ख़ूबसूरत जज़्बात है और शिद्दत से CRPF के DIG Saab Shri DN Lal जी देश भक्ति के इस गाने को गा रहे हैं। वो सही कह रहे हैं। “नए दौर में लिखेंगे हम मिलकर नई कहानी...हम हिन्दुस्तानी...”। आपके जज्बे को मेरा और देश का सलाम। जय हिंद।🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/7OkRJpXILu — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 7, 2020

The CRPF’s rendition was for the programme Ek Sham Sahido Ke Naam on the All India Radio.

Chodo Kal Ki Baatein is considered among the most iconic patriotic tracks of all time, and is a constant feature of every day of national importance. The song has been crooned by the legendary Mukesh and was composed by Usha Khanna for the 1960 film Hum Hindustani.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher has been on a spree of appreciating music talents. The veteran had recently hailed a female singer for crooning Mozart’s 40th symphony G minor with Indian Sargam, after Lata Mangeshkar too had praised her. Anupam Kher also had words of appreciation for his mother Dulari Kher’s singing.

