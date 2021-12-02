CSAB To Release Seat Allotment Result For JoSAA NIT+ Admissions Special Round 1 Today

The Central Seat Allocation Board is scheduled to release the CSAB special round one seat allotment result on Thursday, December 2, 2021. After the release of round one results, registered candidates will be able to access their seat allotment status on the CSAB official website csab.nic.in. Soon after the release of result, candidates will be allowed to float, freeze and slide in the second half from 5 pm.

To be noted that the result will be out for a special round for which registration was closed on November 30, 2021. Students allotted seats in CSAB 2021 special round 1 should make sure to complete the online self-reporting by December 4, 2021. The deadline to respond to the query for CSAB 2021 special round 1 is December 5, 2021.

After all the six rounds of JoSAA counselling, the JoSAA NIT + admission is being conducted by the examination authorities. As per various media reports, only limited seats are available in these special rounds of counselling, and those candidates who appear in them will get admission into MITs and IITs. The steps to check the seat allotment status are mentioned here.

CSAB Special Round 1 Seat Allotment: Steps To Check CSAB NIT+ Admissions 2021 Status

Registered candidates will have to go to the official website csab.nic.in

On the homepage, candidates should click on the 'CSAB Special round 1 seat allotment result' link

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to log in with the required credentials like JEE main application number and password

Post logging in, the CSAB seat allotment status will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should download and print a copy of the same for future references.

Post-release of CSAB NIT Admission counselling results, it is mandatory for candidates to choose between Freeze, Slide and Float options in order to accept or reject the allotted seat. Every year CSAB conducts counselling of candidates seeking admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other institutions. CSAB also conducts counselling only NIT+ system. JoSAA on the other hand conducts counselling for IIT admission and for the NIT+ system (NIT, IIIT, etc).