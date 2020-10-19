CSIR UGC NET 2020: NTA Opens Correction Window To Make Changes In Choice Of Cities

The National Testing Agency, NTA has oened the correction window for the choice of cities to all the candidates. This CSIR NET correction window is for the CSIR UGC NET 2020 examination. The National Testing Agency, NTA released an official notice regarding the CSIR NET correction window for the choice of exam cities in the CSIR UGC NET 2020 examination on October 18, 2020. The CSIR NET correction window is now open from October 19, 2020, and will be available till tomorrow on October 20, 2020. The candidates who want to make changes in their choice of cities in the CSIR UGC NET 2020 examination can now go to the official website of the CSIR UGC NET 2020 at csirnet.nta.nic.in to make the necessary changes. To all the students who are wondering about the CSIR NET correction window, here is everything you need to know about it.

CSIR UGC NET 2020

According to the official notice by NTA, this is the last chance for making corrections if any in the choice of cities in the Online Application Form for Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2020. The official notice read as, “This is in view of the demand from various students regarding correction in the choice of Cities in the Online Application Form for CSIR-UGC NET June 2020 due to the constraints being faced by the candidates in light of COVID-19 pandemic.” The notice also mentioned that the NTA does not make any corrections in centres or cities through individual emails, calls, hard copies, letter, etc. The candidates are advised to avail the facility which has been made available on the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in. Here is a look at the important dates of CSIR NET correction window.

Important dates of CSIR NET correction window

Starting date for making corrections in choice of cities in CSIR UGC NET June 2020 exam – October 19, 2020

Last date to make corrections in choice of cities in CSIR UGC NET June 2020 exam – October 20, 2020 (up to 11.50 PM)

See the official notice HERE

How to make correction in choice of cities for CSIR UGC NET June 2020 exam?

Go to the official website of the CSIR UGC NET June 2020 at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link which reads as, “Correction Form JOINT CSIR - UGC NET JUNE 2020”

Enter your credentials and log in.

Make the required changes and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page of the same and take a printout of it for future use.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the CSIR NET exam 2020 to know about all the latest updates and news related to the CSIR NET exam date and admit cards.

Image Credits: Shutterstock