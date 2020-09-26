PM Modi and VP Venkaiah Naidu congratulate CSIR on its 79th Foundation Day

On the occasion of the 79th foundation day of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to share a congratulatory message for the organisation and all those associated with it. He lauded CSIR for taking India ahead in terms of scientific research and innovation. PM Modi also pointed out that the organisation has been playing 'a valuable role' in India's battle against COVID-19.

Greetings to all those associated with @CSIR_IND on its Foundation Day. CSIR is at the forefront of furthering scientific research and innovation in India. They have also been playing a valuable role in fighting COVID-19. Best wishes to CSIR for its future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2020

Vice President of Indian M. Venkaiah Naidu also took the opportunity to hail CSIR on its foundation day for its contributions. He went on to call CSIR the 'vanguard of scientific research in India'. Venkaiah Naidu added that the organisation plays a significant role in making India self-reliant.

Congratulations to @CSIR_IND on its Foundation Day.

CSIR laboratories are in the vanguard of scientific research in India and have played a pioneering role in nurturing talent and making country self-reliant in various technologies.

My best wishes for their future endeavours. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) September 26, 2020

CSIR thanked PM Modi and VP Venkaiah Naidu for their wishes and sought their support in their future works. Replying to PM Narendra Modi, CSIR said that the recognition of their efforts in the fight against COVID-19 has motivated them to do better. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the President of CSIR with Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan as the Vice President. CSIR is an autonomous body established by the Government of India and came into operation on 26 September 1942.

Read | Milind Soman's Mother Inspires PM Modi With Her Fitness Level At 81

Read | COVID-19: CSIR Seeks Nod For Clinical Trial To Check Efficacy Of Combination Of Three Drugs

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)

CSIR undertakes research and development projects in sectors like aerospace & structural engineering, ocean & life sciences, metallurgy, chemicals, mining, petroleum, leather, food and environmental science. Funded by the Ministry of Science and Technology, CSIR is an autonomous body which operates through the Societies Registration Act, 1860. Out of the 4851 institutions across the globe, CSIR ranks number 84 and is the only Indian organisation amount the top 100 global institutions as reported by the Scimago Institutions Ranking World Report 2014. CSIR also ranks 17th in Asia and is at the first position in India.

Read | PM Narendra Modi's 'Letters To Mother' Out Now For Readers, Check Details Here

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research has a total of 38 national laboratories, 39 outreach centres, 3 Innovation Complexes and 5 units under its ambit with a staff of over 14,000 which includes 4,600 scientists and 8,000 technical and support personnel. CSIR currently has 2971 patents in force internationally and 1592 in force in India. It files about 200 patents in India and 250 foreign patents every year. Since it's inception the organisation has been granted over 14,000 patents across the world.

Read | On PM Narendra Modi's Birthday, Nishith Mehta & Mihir Bhuta Release A 'Musical Bouquet'

CSIR was the first one to develop a synthetic drug named methaqualone in India among other things. It also completed the sequencing of the Human Genome in 2009 and also tested India's first civilian aircraft, NAL NM5 which was created by the National Aerospace Laboratories in collaboration with Mahindra Aerospace. CSIR was also the first to develop the transgenic Drosophila model for drug screening for cancer in humans. Currently, they have commenced clinical trials to evaluate Sepsivac's efficacy to reduce the mortality rate in COVID-19 patients.

Read | CSIR UGC NET Eligibility Criteria: Age, Educational Qualifications, Subjects And More

Read | CSIR-CMERI, Durgapur, Unveils The COVID Protection System (COPS) For Workplace