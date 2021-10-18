CTET 2021 Registration Deadline Closing On Oct 19; Here's Direct Link

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
CTET 2021 Registration: The last date of registration for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test, (CTET) 2021 is tomorrow, October 19. Candidates who have not yet registered for CTET 2021 can apply now by visiting the official website- ctet.nic.in. The examination will be conducted in December 2021.
The Central Teacher Eligibility Test is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in over 20 languages. Candidates who qualify for the examination will be eligible to teach students in government-affiliated schools. The date of the examination is not yet released, but it is expected that the examination will be conducted in December and January.
CTET will be held in two shifts consisting of two main papers. Candidates can either appear for one paper or both papers. Candidates qualifying in paper 1 will be eligible to teach classes from 1 to 6 and those willing to teach classes 6-12 can appear for both Paper 2. To apply for the CTET 2021, candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps and use the direct link given here-CTET Registration 2021 (Click Here).