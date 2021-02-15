CTET Answer Key 2021 Expected This Week, Results Likely By February End

CTET Answer Key 2021: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to released CTET answer key 2020-21 this week. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) for July 2020 cycle was conducted on January 31, 2021. Initially, the exam was scheduled to be held on July 5, 2020, which had to be postponed due to Coronavirus-related lockdown.

Candidates who appeared for the CTET 2020-21 can expect the answer key this week. CBSE usually takes around 15 to 20 days to release the answer key. Looking at the past trends of the year 2018 and 2019, CBSE has released the CTET answer key after 15 days and before 20 days from the date of the exam. However, CBSE has not made any official confirmation regarding the release date of CTET 2021 answer key.

CTET Answer Key 2021 expected this week, check past trends

In the year 2018, CBSE had conducted the CTET 2018 on December 9 for which the answer key was released within 19 days- on December 28. CBSE had conducted the CTET 2019 for the July cycle of the exam on July 9 and its answer key was released within 14 days- on July 25. Moreover, the CTET 2019 December exam was held on December 8 and its answer key was released within 15 days- December 23. If trends are to be followed, CBSE is likely to release the CTET 2020 answer key anytime in the third week of February.

CTET Result 2021 expected within a month

CBSE usually declares the CTET Result within one month from the date of the exam. CTET Dec 2018 result was declared on January 5, 2019. CTET July 2019 result was declared on July 30, 2019.

Once the provisional answer keys are released, candidates will be invited to raise challenges. After considering the valid challenges/objections, CBSE will release the final answer key and CTET results on its official website- ctet.nic.in. "The OMR sheet and the Answer Key of CTET examination will be displayed on CTET official website for which a public notice will be issued on the Website. The Candidates can download the same in the given stipulated time. Thereafter the Candidates can also seek a photocopy of their OMR Sheet of CTET along with calculation sheet by paying fee of Rs.500/- per OMR, by way of Demand Draft in favour of Secretary, Central Board of Secondary Education drawn on any Nationalized Bank and payable at Delhi," the information bulletin reads.

