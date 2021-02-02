NTA UGC-NET December 2020 Application Form Link Activated, Check Full Details Here

The online registration window for UGC-NET December 2020 cycle exam has been opened. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam can register online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in from February 2 till March 2. The UGC-NET December 2020 cycle of exam was delayed due to Coronavirus pandemic and will be held on May 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 17. NTA conducts the UGC-NET twice every year. It is a national level eligibility exam for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for assistant professors.

UGC- NET Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have a post-graduate degree in any discipline.

General/Unreserved/General-EWS candidates who have secured at least 55% marks (without rounding off) in Master’s Degree or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognized by UGC.

The Other Backward Classes (OBC) belonging to Non-Creamy Layer/Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/Persons with Disability (PwD)/Transgender category candidates who have secured at least 50% marks (without rounding off) in Master’s degree or equivalent examination.

How to apply:

Visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage click on the link to apply for UGC- NET

A login page will appear

Provide required information to register yourself

After you have got your registration number, login using your credentials

FIll up the application form

Scan and upload your photogtaph and signature

Pay the application fee and submit,

Also Read:

Bihar Board Exams 2021: 163 Students Expelled On Day 1 Of Intermediate Exams

JEE Main 2021 Admit Card For Feb Cycle Of Exam To Be Released Soon, Here's When To Expect



UGC-NET Exam Pattern:

The exam duration will be three hours. There will be two papers. Paper 1 will have 50 questions carrying a total of 100 marks on 'Teaching and Research Aptitude'. Paper 2 will comprise of 100 questions from the subject selected by the candidate. Each question will carry two marks.

The exam will be held in two shifts. First shift of exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift of exam will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm. The examination will be held following strict guidelines and SOPs to prevent students and staff from getting infected with Coronavirus.



Also Read:

RSOS 10th Result 2020 Declared, Here's How To Check

CBSE Board Exams 2021: Class 10th, 12th Datesheet Released; Check Details Here

UGC- NET Age Limit:

JRF: Not more than 30 years

There is no upper age limit in applying for UGC-NET for Assistant Professor



Application Fee:

General/Unreserved Rs. 1000

Gen-EWS/ OBC-NCL-- Rs. 500

SC/ST/PwD/ Transgender --Rs. 250