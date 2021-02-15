Bihar Board 10th Exams 2021 For 16.8 Lakh Candidates To Begin On Feb 17, Full Details Here

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to conduct the class 10th or matriculation exams 2021 from February 17. The Bihar Board 10th exams 2021 will be conducted for seven days and conclude on February 24. According to a press release issued by BSEB, a total of 16, 84, 466 (16.8 lakh) candidates are registered to appear for the exam. Candidates must wear a mask and sanitize their hands before entering the exam hall.

Bihar Board 10th Exams 2021 to be held in two shifts, 16.8 lakh candidates registered

Out of the total 16.8 lakh candidates, 8, 37, 803 are girls, and 8, 46, 663 are boys. The Bihar Board matric exams 2021 will be conducted in two shifts. Half of the candidates are scheduled to appear in the first shift exam while the remaining half will appear in the second shift. There are a total of 1525 exam centres in Bihar including 74 centres in the state capital Patna. In Patna, 73,030 candidates including 38145 girls and 34885 boys. A total of 37, 335 candidates in Patna district will appear in the first shift of exam while the remaining 35, 695 candidates will appear in the second shift.

The first shift of exam will begin at 9.30 am. Gates will be closed at 9.20 am. The second shift of exam will begin at 1:45 pm and the gates will bed close at 1:35 pm. Candidates are advised to report to the exam centre much before the deadline.

Check Bihar Board Matric Exam Dates here:

February 17 – Science

February 18 – Mathematics

February 19 – Social Science

February 20 – English

February 22 – Mother tongue

February 23 – Second language

February 24 – Elective subject

BSEB Matric Exams 2021: Helpline number launched

The board has also set up a control room that will be functional from 6 am on February 16 till 6 pm on February 24. Candidates can contact the board's helpline number - 0612- 2230009 and fax number 0612- 2222575 if they face any difficulty. BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor said in the press release that students are allowed with shoes and socks in the exam centre this year due to the cold weather. Earlier, BSEB had banned shoes and socks in the exam centre and candidates were asked to wear only open sandals and slippers to the exam centre.

Candidates will go through two-level frisking. The first frisking will be done at the main entry gate. The second round of frisking will be done before entering their examination room. All the invigilators will have to submit a declaration after frisking the candidates and nothing objectionable (eg mobile phone, Bluetooth, chits etc) have been found. Candidates with benchmark-disability will get a writer by the board in the exam centre.

There will be a total of ten sets of question paper from series A to Z. Every district will have four model centres in which only girl students will take the exam. Moreover, in the model centres the invigilators, officers and security guards will be female only. Section 144 will be imposed outside every exam centre in Bihar to avoid the crowd.

Candidates who do not carry their admit card to the exam centre or if it is lost, the centre in-charge will authenticate the candidate by matching with his/her scanned photo and roll number in the computer/system. Such candidates whose name, photo and roll numbers are found in the system record will be allowed to take the exam.

(Image: BSEB)