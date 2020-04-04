Delhi Government Launches Distance Learning Activities For Students Amid Lockdown

Amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown, the Delhi government has announced its first phase of online learning activities for children to ensure that their learning process is not affected as schools stay shut due to coronavirus pandemic. The Delhi government has come up with a distance learning initiative with one assignment a day for students up to Class 8.

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia had sent out a text message on April 1 to all the parents of Delhi government school students, stating that the government will be sending a new activity every day and the parents should do these activities with their child as per the instructions.

READ | PM Modi's Giant Appeal: 'On April 5 At 9 PM For 9 Mins, Challenge Coronavirus With Light'

READ | Arvind Kejriwal Asks Delhi MLAs To Ensure No One Stays Hungry Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

One activity a day

Sisodia also announced that the government will be coming up with innovative ways of distance learning via online sessions for Class 12 children and SMS or IVR (recorded phone calls) for students of KG to Class 8.

The Delhi government sent out the message to over 28,000 parents of KG children requiring the kids to identify vegetables cooked at home today, asking them to draw and colour pictures of the same.

While the Class 1 and 2 were asked to identify the number of items available in their home which they could hold in their hands, for which they had sent the message to over 50,000 parents.

READ | COVID-19 Cases In Delhi Mounts To 386; Two More Deaths: Authorities

Whereas Class 3 to 5 students were instructed to listen to the stories of their grandparents in order to connect to them and asked the children to write the stories in their own words. This instruction was sent to nearly 79,000 parents.

Class 6 to 8 students were asked to understand the family budget and improve their calculation skills by understanding their household income and expenditure. The message was sent to over 42,600 parents with instructions about this activity.

The initiative was taken by the Delhi Government in an effort to continue with the learning process of the students which is stalled due to the lockdown, as schools and educational institutions have shut to safeguard children against the COVID-19 virus.

READ | Take Help From Retd Doctors, Medical Students If COVID-19 Cases See Sharp Rise: LG To Delhi Govt

(Image - PTI)