Delhi University: 8 Students And Teachers Detained For Protesting Against Open Book Exams

Police has detained eight students and professors who were protesting outside the Delhi University’s Arts Faculty premise on Monday, June 22, 2020. According to reports, they were against the varsity administration’s decision to conduct online open-book exams. The police took them to Maurice Nagar station and released them after some time.

Delhi University students and teachers detained

As per reports, a group of around ten protestors had gathered around the Arts Faculty. They were carrying placards that read, 'Say No to Online Exams and DU Against OBE'. A senior police officer revealed about detaining the protestors and releasing them later on. They went to the Maurice Nagar police station in the North district.

According to reports, the president of Left affiliated All India Students’ Association (AISA) Prasenjeet Kumar said that the students and teachers had to sign an undertaking before they were released. It was for them to not violate the prohibitory orders, which the government has imposed in the city under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CRPC).

Delhi University's open book exams

Delhi University decided to conduct the open-book exam for final year students amid the COVID-19 pandemic using online mode. However, students and teachers have been opposing the move citing a lack of internet connectivity in different regions, among other problems.

For new batches, the online registration for Delhi University admission for undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD courses started on June 20, 2020, Saturday. On that day, students faced some technical glitches while registering for admission purposes. Later on, everything went smoothly.

Online registration

According to reports, the varsity received over a lakh registration after the admission portal opened. A report suggested that data from the university at 7: 30 pm on Monday showed that it has got 94,536 registrations. Moreover, it also revealed that DU had received 31,715 forms for postgraduate courses and 3865 for PhD on Monday evening.

The varsity has also gotten payment for 22,355 registration forms. The payment option comes after the registration process is complete following the form filling with class 12th marks. However, CBSE and ISC board examination results are not out yet. So, the application that Delhi University has received are from other states where class 12th board results are out.

Also read: NEET 2020 Exam Updates: HRD Minister Yet To Announce Decision About Postponing NEET 2020

Also read: Maharashtra: Results Of Classes 10 And 12 Board Exams Likely In July

As per a report, the Delhi University administration is organizing a webinar on Tuesday. The hosts will try to clarify all the admission related queries of the students. Along with the interested students, their parents can also attend the live webinar to understand the admission process.

Also read: CBSE Likely To Inform Supreme Court On Tuesday About Its Decision On Pending Board Exams

Also read: JEE Mains 2020 Exam Updates: HRD Ministry Yet To Announce Decision On The Pending Exam