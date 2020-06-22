JEE Mains 2020 Exam Updates: HRD Ministry Yet To Announce Decision On The Pending Exam

Amid the rise of COVID-19 cases in the country, the HRD ministry is planning to postpone the JEE mains examination yet again. The JEE mains exam was postponed from April 2020 and was rescheduled for July 2020. But according to sources in the HRD ministry, officials are contemplating postponing the exams even further.

ALSO READ| NEET Admit Card Likely To Be Out On July 11; NEET 2020 Is Confirmed For July 26th

What is the Supreme Court’s stand?

The Supreme Court of India will be hearing the matter on June 23, 2020. This has happened due to the petitions filed by some students and their parents. The petition is requesting the HRD ministry to quash the remaining paper for Class 12 students.

ALSO READ| NEET 2020: Edvizo (IIT Alumnus Startup) Launches Free Online Crash Course For IIT, NEET

HRD Minister on JEE

Sources in the HRD ministry have stated to a news portal that, students safety is their paramount concern. They added that the current situation in the country doesn’t seem conducive to conduct JEE, NEET or any other CBSE board examination. Sources also added that the HRD ministry has claimed that an alternate grading system for Class 10 and Class 12, board examinations are being worked out. This grading system will help students to gain good marks, safely and will let them move forward in their education process. However, the details of this new grading system remain inconclusive so far.

ALSO READ| NEET PG 2020: Counselling Round Two Will End By June 09, 2020

The HRD Ministry revealed to a news portal that postponing the JEE examination is a better solution as cancelling them won’t be feasible. Hence, whatever the decision is going to be, it will be uniform for the entire country. Furthermore, the ministry is discussing important matters with the officials of NTA, CBSE, UGC, AICTE.

However, the Supreme Court has asked the ministry to come with a decision by June 23rd. Currently, the ministry is making a decision with regards to the pending papers of CBSE 10th & 12th board exams. However, students are awaiting some updates on IIT-JEE and NEET exams as well since both exams are slated for July 2020 as well.

ALSO READ| Delhi HC Asks HRD Min & State Govt To Provide Directions On 'online Mindfulness Classes'

JEE mains latest updates