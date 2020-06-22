NEET 2020 Exam Updates: HRD Minister Yet To Announce Decision About Postponing NEET 2020

With students and parents demanding the HRD ministry to cancel the CBSE board exams, students appearing for NEET 2020 were also seen asking for exam delay. It is expected that the IIT-JEE exams, as well as the NEET 2020 exams, might be considered for postponement as well. Some sources were reported stating that the CBSE papers that were scheduled between July 1st to July 15th are likely to get cancelled due to the sudden surge of COVID-19 cases in India.

The HRD ministry is discussing important matters with the officials of NTA, CBSE, UGC, AICTE for the same matter. However, the Supreme court has asked the ministry to come with a decision by June 23rd. Reportedly the ministry is likely to provide some updates about the CBSE exams either today or by tomorrow at the most. The decision is being taken with regards to the pending papers of CBSE 10th & 12th board exams, however, students are awaiting some updates on IIT-JEE and NEET exams as well since both exams are also slated for July 2020.

The National Testing Agency conducts the examination of NEET 2020, which is an undergraduate qualification test for MBBS, BDS and other related courses. The academic qualification for the NEET exams is 10+ 2 in science stream with the subjects PCB. The NEET 2020 was rescheduled to be conducted on July 26th.

ALSO READ| NEET Admit Card Likely To Be Out On July 11; NEET 2020 Is Confirmed For July 26th

What did the Supreme Court tell the CBSE board?

After some parents filed a petition in the supreme court against CBSE's decision on conducting the board exams, the Supreme court has reportedly asked the CBSE to reconsider its decision about conducting the pending papers of CBSE 10th, 12th board exams by June 23rd. The parents are asking to cancel this year's exams and award marks based on the internal exams in the wake of the rise in the coronavirus positive cases. The petition that was filed by the parents stated that the number of coronavirus cases is likely to see a peak in July, which will pose a threat to their children as well as their lives.

ALSO READ| NEET PG 2020: Counselling Round Two Will End By June 09, 2020

ALSO READ| Delhi HC Asks HRD Min & State Govt To Provide Directions On 'online Mindfulness Classes'

NEET 2020 exam date; Latest updates

NEET-UG is conducted for Undergraduate Medical courses like MBBS and BDS, while the NEET-PG is conducted for Post Graduate Medical Courses like M.S and M.D. The test was rescheduled for July 26th earlier.

NEET PG students are currently undergoing their counselling processes for which the details can be checked from the online reporting portal via the official website at https://mcc.nic.in/.

The exam conducting agency, NTA, has increased the number of centres to twice as compared to the number of centres in the last year. There are over 6000 centres this year. The NTA has planned social distancing and special rules for students.

ALSO READ| NEET 2020: Edvizo (IIT Alumnus Startup) Launches Free Online Crash Course For IIT, NEET

Promo Image courtesy: Darko Stojanovic from Pixabay