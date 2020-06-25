Delhi University DUET 2020 Registration Begins; Check Details Here

Delhi University is soon going to conduct the university entrance examinations for its various courses. Delhi University’s DUET 2020, which is conducted by the National Testing Agency is the mandatory entrance test organised by the university to shortlist candidates for the academic year 2020 for select courses. Delhi University Entrance Test first started in 2019 by the NTA. In the university, most of the courses take in the newer batch with a combination of 12th standard class marks obtained by the students or the merit list quota. However, some courses still require the entrance test as a qualification.

The candidates who are interested to take admissions in Delhi University will have to fill the form before July 4, 2020. The official website link for the same is nta.ac.in or a second link that can be followed that is du.ac.in. The mandatory registration has begun since June 20 and approximately 1.8 lakh students have registered already as per the university’s data. According to reports, the university is expecting a greater number of applications from last year,

DUET 2020 Entrance for undergraduate courses

BBA Financial Investment Analysis

BSc in Physical Education, Health Education, and Sports

BA (H) Multimedia and Mass Communication

Five Year Integrated Programme in JournalismBA (H) Business Economics

BTech Information Technology and Mathematical Innovations

BA (H) Humanities and Social Sciences

Bachelor of Elementary Education

Bachelor of Management Studies

DUET 2020 Entrance for postgraduate courses

MSc/MSc-PhD combined degree course – biomedical science

MA Journalism

MSc Mathematics Education

MA Buddhist Studies

MA Linguistics

MEd

MSc Bio-Physics

MTech Microwave Electronics

Master of operational Research

MSc Forensic Science

MA Russian Students

MA, MSc environmental science

MA Lifelong LEarning and extension

MA East Asia Studies

MA Japanese

MA Social Work

MSc Genetics

MSc Informative

MPEd

LLM

MCA

To fill the form for any of the above-desired course, students will have to log in to the official website. The link for the same is du.ac.in. The next step is to click on admissions 2020 bar and click the postgraduate or the undergraduate course. Post that registration must be completed and the last step is to pay the fees.

The DUET 2020 application fee for various courses is ₹750. This is different for the reserved category which is ₹300. The registration fees for merit-based courses in ₹350 and for reserved category in a merit-based category is ₹100. The examination will last for two hours, the total marks that can be obtained are 100. The questions are MCQ’s which is aimed at testing the aptitude of the candidate.

