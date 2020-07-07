Delhi University Exam Updates: Sanjay Singh From AAP Requests DU And HRD To Cancel Exams

Delhi University is all set to conduct their final year exams on July 10th. Recently Sanjay Singh from AAP had written an elaborate letter to DU requesting them to cancel Delhi University's final exams altogether for 2020. Read on to know exactly what the AAP minister requested the government as well as the DU administration.

Delhi university exams: Sanjay Singh writes a letter to DU

Sanjay Singh wrote a letter to the Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank urging him to cancel the DU exams for the final year UG and PG students. Sanjay Singh specifically mentioned that due to the changed schedule of the DU exams, the students who had earlier travelled back to their remote hometowns, may not be able to access the internet in the village and small towns where the students belong from.

He pointed out the fact that the centre and the state government have already decided not to conduct any exam for the final year students in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, DU is still conducting the exams and is thus putting the health of lakhs of students in jeopardy.

Issues related to DU online exams 2020

DU had earlier conducted the mock exams on July 4th to 8th so as to give the students practice for their open-book exams. The OBE is slated to be conducted from July 10th. Sanjay Singh mentioned the event, stating that the many students had complained about several issues while giving their mock open book exams. Many students were given the wrong question paper and even the website had crashed. Sanjay Singh who is an MP from AAP party urged the HRD ministry to intervene on the actions of DU administration with respect to cancellation of the DU exams.

Delhi university online exams for UG & PG final year

DU has declared to conduct the open book exam for its UG, PG final semester students on July 10 this year through an online mode. The University is currently conducting the mock exams for the students to be accustomed to the Open book exam method that has been implemented for this year.

The question papers that will be provided in the mock test are only indicative and will help the students to practice and get accustomed to the steps required to appear in the actual examination. The total duration of the exam will be 3 hours while the Divyang (PWD) category students will be given 5 hours to appear for the exam. Students should note that they should write their answers on the plain or ruled A4 sheets.

