FORDA Writes To Home Minister Amit Shah Regarding Discrimination Faced By Doctors In Delhi

Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) in a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah has highlighted the difficulties and ostracization faced by doctors and paramedical staff residing in Delhi-NCR areas amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, the association had written a letter to Shah on April 28.

In the letter, the association said that even after bringing the issues of commuting to light, they still have to face difficulties while coming to Delhi from various parts of the NCR. The letter also states that several residential societies are asking doctors and paramedical staff working in Delhi to refrain from residing in the apartments which is in pursuance of Appeal/Notice by District Administration.

'We strongly condemn such notice'

"At a time when the medical fraternity is standing at the frontline of the war against COVID-19, such notices only demoralize the fraternity and lands them in stressful situations. We strongly condemn such notice/appeal," the letter further read.

"Under such circumstances, it will be very difficult to maintain the existing healthcare services, which is already overworked due to the shortage of staffs and an increasing number of COVID patients in the state. We shall be highly obliged if you kindly take not of the issues mentioned above and take necessary measures for addressing the same on an urgent basis," the Doctors' association requested.

In a letter written to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan last month, FORDA demanded a separate accommodation facility for resident doctors who have been advised to stay in-home quarantine. The letter stated that since many resident doctors from various hospitals are being tested positive for COVID-19, their primary contacts who are mostly resident doctors have been advised to be in-home quarantine.

Coronavirus pandemic in India

India's count of COVID-19 cases on Friday rose to 56,342 including 1,886 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Currently, there are 37,916 active cases while 16,539 COVID-19 positive patients have been cured/discharged, and one has migrated. Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with 18,120 followed by Gujarat with 7,013 cases and Delhi with 5,980 cases.

