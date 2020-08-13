Dell & NITI Aayog’s Atal Innovation Mission Launch Student Entrepreneurship Program 2.0

After the success of the first Student Entrepreneurship Program, Dell Technologies and NITI Aayog's Atal Innovation Mission launched the second series of the program on Wednesday. The virtual launch was attended by Dr Rajeev Kumar, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, Mr Ramanan, Mission Director, AIM, NITI Aayog and Dr Anjlee Prakash, Chairperson, Learning Links Foundation and Mr Alok Ohrie, President & MD, Dell Technologies India.

In 2016, the Central Government’s Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog partnered with Dell Technologies to establish Atal Tinkering Labs (ATL) in certain Government schools across India. The 10-month Student Entrepreneurship Program helped the top six innovations to transform their prototypes into functioning, scaled products across six crucial themes that have broader social impact.

READ | NITI Aayog's Kant Answers Shekhar Kapur's 'why Did We Not Develop Our Own Twitter & Zoom?'

The final six teams of the Tinkering Marathon 2017 are now entering the world of entrepreneurs. Another batch of eight teams selected from the Innovation Marathon 2018 is ready to venture into the world of innovation with the Student Entrepreneurship Program 2.0 (SEP 2.0), in association with Dell Technologies.

Better than before

Student Entrepreneurship Program 2.0 is expected to introduce exciting transformations in the entrepreneurial landscape, in addition to the learnings from the first series of SEP. This year, the student innovators will work closely with Dell volunteers and collect customer feedback. They will also be supported to manufacture fully functional products, ready to launch it in the market along with patenting their ideas/processes.

READ | Entrepreneurs In Gujarat's Morbi Take On Chinese Goods; Scale Production To Replace Them

Alok Ohrie, President and Managing Director, Dell Technologies India expressed delight on the outcome of the first Student Entrepreneurship Program (SEP) and said the company is positive that SEP 2.0 will take entrepreneurial innovation to greater heights.

Dell Technologies’ employees have also been enrolled as ‘Mentors of Change’ and have volunteered to encourage the innovative spirit among students. Dell volunteers from across the country have been engaging with students to ideate, providing technical expertise to refine their prototypes and also enhance their presentation skills.

READ | Niti Aayog Recommends Privatisation Of 3 PSU Banks To The PMO And Finance Ministry

READ | Bengalis Can Get Back To Entrepreneurship Through Hard Work: Tathagata Roy

(Image credits: PIB)