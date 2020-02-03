DMRC Admit Card, Exam Date, And Syllabus Announced; Read All Details Here

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has recently released the DV Schedule 2020. Find all the details here and download the DMRC Admit Card 2020. Upcoming events, as well as important official notification related to DMRC Admit Card 2020, will be updated on the official website instantly.

DMRC Admit Card 2020 was released by the official of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. Candidates can check their roll number and allotted Examination centre from the DMRC Admit Card 2020. During the examination, candidates must carry the admit card along with an Identity (ID) proof in original and a photocopy of the same. The official link to download the DMRC Admit Card 2020 has provided here. DMRC Admit card 2020

DMRC Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2020 shared here for Delhi Metro Rail Recruitment Exam for various posts such as Maintainer, Assistant Manager, Customer Relation Assistant (CRA), Junior Engineer (JE), and Steno. The DMRC Recruitment 2019 is underway. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will organise the online exam for the recruitment of JE/CRA/Assistant Manager/Maintainer/Steno in February or March 2020. Here are the latest syllabus and exam pattern for all these posts here on the basis of DMRC Notification. Go through the given DMRC Syllabus for Executive and Non-Executive posts and start preparing or the exam now. Also, have a look at the selection process and exam pattern of DMRC Recruitment Exam.

Delhi Metro Rail recruitment is carried out in different phases comprising an online exam or CBT, Interview or Medical Examination. The process for DMRC Recruitment is different for each post. Candidates who want to get posted in any of the abovementioned posts need to appear for Paper 1 & Paper 2, except for the DMRC Maintainer. The questions in Paper 1 & 2 are asked from General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, Subject Knowledge and General English. Candidates who have applied for the Maintainer post need to appear for only Paper 1 that tests candidates’ knowledge in General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning and Subject Knowledge.

Post Phases Mode of Exam (CBT) Junior Engineer CBT Paper 1 CBT Paper 2 Group Discussion Medical Examination Online Assistant Manager CBT Paper 1 CBT Paper 2 Group Discussion Interview Medical Examination Online Stenographer CBT Paper 1 CBT Paper 2 Skill Test Medical Examination Online Customer Relations Assistant (CRA) CBT Paper 1 CBT Paper 2 Psycho test Medical Examination Online Maintainer CBT Paper 1 Medical Examination Online

