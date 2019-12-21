Delhi: Service Resumes On Entire DMRC Network, All Stations Opened

The entry and exit gates of all Metro stations have been opened and all operations of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) have resumed on Saturday morning. DMRC took to Twitter to update people about the same. The gates on some of the stations were closed in view of the ongoing protest at various places due to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019.

Security Update



Entry & exit gates at all stations have been opened.



Normal services have resumed in all stations. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) December 21, 2019

DMRC on Friday had closed the entry and exit gates of 13 metro stations including Rajiv Chowk, Kashmere Gate, Central Secretariat, Janpath, Mandi House, Pragati Maidan, Khan Market, Dilshad Garden, Shiv Vihar and Johri Enclave, following the instructions of security agencies, to restrict the movement of anti-CAA agitators in the national capital. Gates of Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate, Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, and Jamia Millia Islamia Metro stations were also shut for a short period. Trains did not halt at these stations.

CAA protests rock the nation

Meanwhile, violent protests have been witnessed in Assam where four people have died, in West Bengal where numerous public property was damaged and the internet was snapped in places. In Delhi, buses were burnt and Jamia Millia students were attacked by the police. While several parts of the country saw violent protests, in other places people were seen protesting in a peaceful manner, particularly at Delhi's Jantar Mantar where the demonstrators sang Saare Jahan Se Achha Hindustan Hamara in patriotic fervor.

No untoward incidents in Mumbai and Delhi

No untoward incident was reported during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the national capital on Thursday, the Delhi Police said. Delhi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said social media and WhatsApp groups are being closely monitored to check rumor-mongering. Meanwhile, Mumbai saw thousands of its citizens protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Thursday at the August Kranti Maidan. No untoward incidents were reported and no one was detained by the police. Several celebrities who had turned up for the protests had thanked the police for the security arrangements.

(With inputs from ANI)