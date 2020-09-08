NTA ICAR AIEEA Admit Card 2020 Download Details: AIEEA UG Exams On Sept 16, 17 & 22

All India Entrance Examination for Admission ( AIEEA ) is conducted for admission to Bachelor's Degree programs in Agriculture and Allied Sciences. The exam is conducted in 178 cities across the country. (ICAR) AIEEA Undergraduate exam is scheduled for September 16, 17, 22 and 23, while the PhD exams are slated to start from Sept. 23rd. One can visit the official website at icar.nta.nic.in to check for any latest updates about the same. NTA has recently released the admit cards for the UG exams however the admit cards for the PG and PhD entrance tests would be released within 4-5 days by September 14th.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), AIEEA Undergraduate exam will now be conducted from September 16, 17 and 22 respectively. Meanwhile, the PG and PhD exams will now be held on September 23, 2020. The admit cards along with other details of the ICAR exam will be released 10 days before the exam. Since the admit cards for the ICAR UG 2020 exams was released today on September 8th, candidates can expect the admit cards for ICAR PG nad PhD exams by Sept. 14.

According to NTA website, the dates for ICAR AIEEA exams were rescheduled from September 7th and 8th as three other exams were also slated for the same date. The exams for DUET, Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT) 2020 and NRTI (National Rail and Transport Institute) Test were being conducted on September 7th, 2020. Candidates can visit the portal icar.nta.nic.in from where they can easily download the ICAR AIEEA admit card.

NTA ICAR AIEEA exam 2020 details

According to the NTA website, the ICAR AIEEA exam will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12 noon and the duration of the exam will be 150 minutes. A total of 150 multi-choice questions will be asked and each question will carry 4 marks. This time, there will be negative marking for the exam which means for each incorrect answer, -1 mark will be deducted from the answer sheet. The medium of the exam is Hindi and English.

