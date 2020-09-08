JEE Main 2020 Result Likely To Be Declared On Sept 11, See Rank Predictor For Top NITs

JEE Main 2020 was held between September 1 to September 6 this year. According to the official information available on jeeadv.ac.in, JEE Main 2020 result is likely to announce on September 11, 2020. According to the sources, the answer key of the JEE Main 2020 could be released today as well. Meanwhile, the results are expected to released around September 11 according to NTA official website. However, the JEE Mains result date is still tentative and the exact result release date is not announced as of yet. But the answer key is expected to be released much sooner.

NTA would release the JEE Main 2020 results along with the ranks as well as the admissions to the NIT's in India is based on the candidates rank in JEE Mains. After the ranks are released, candidates would go for counselling which would be conducted by JoSAA. The counselling is expected to start by October 6th.

According to collegedekho website, the ranks mentioned below is based on the analysis of previous year rankings in JEE Mains exams. Since the ranks differ with each year depending on the performance of the institute and the course streams which are in demand for that year. Here are some of the opening and closing ranks of various NITs in India depending on their location in different states. The table here could help one to estimate about the colleges that one needs to target.

NTA geared up for NEET after conducting JEE Main successfully

NTA geared up for NEET exam after conducting JEE Main successfully this year from September 13th. Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing the JEE main answer key 2020 soon. The answer key 2020 is likely to get released soon on the official website of the JEE main 2020.

After the announcement of JEE main 2020 result, candidates who meet the cut off requirement will be eligible for the admission. Those candidates who wish to take admission in the Indian Institutes of Technology will have to appear in JEE advanced 2020. JEE advanced 2020 is expected to be held on September 27, 2020.

