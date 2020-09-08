NEET SS Admit Card: NEET SS 2020 Hall Ticket To Release On September 8; See Details

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super-Speciality or NEET SS Admit Card for 2020 is going to be released today. The official notice for the release was published on the official website of National Board of Examinations nbe.edu.in. While the NEET SS Admit card is being released today the exam itself is scheduled to be conducted on September 15, 2020.

All the aspiring candidates should note that the scheduled date of release for the NEET SS Admit Card was September 7 but it was delayed and the notice was posted on. This was, however, delayed and the notice was posted on NBE’s official website. Read on to find out, “How to download the NEET SS Admit Card?”

Read | After JEE Main, National Testing Agency gears up for medical entrance NEET

How to download the NEET SS Admit Card?

The student must first visit the NBE’s official website nbe.edu.in to download the NEET SS Admit card.

Next, Click on the NEET SS option.

Note that the NEET SS Admit Card link would be activated once it is released.

Click on the link

In the next step, the candidate is required to sign in using your application number and all other details of their account.

Once you click on the Submit option you will be able to download the NEET SS Exam 2020’s Admit card.

Read | In NEET-JEE row, Subramanian Swamy says 'almost impossible to ask SC to reverse order'

What time will the NEET SS Admit Cards be released?

The time for the release of the NEET SS hall ticket is not yet known. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website regularly. In case of any query, students can contact NEET SS helpline number on 022 61087595 or email on helpdesknbeexam@gmail.com.

Read | NEET, JEE 2020: Supreme Court declines to hear review petition on exam postponement

NEET SS 2020 Exam

The NEET SS or Super Speciality examination is held by National Board of Education for admitting students into Master of Chirurgiae (MCh) and Diplomate of National Board (DNB) super speciality courses. While the NEET SS exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 15, the results for the exam will be announced on September 25, 2020. This is a computer-based test. 40% of the questions in the exam will be from all the eligible feeder broad speciality courses, while the remaining 60% will be from the super speciality course selected by the candidate.

Read | NEET, JEE 2020: Supreme Court declines to hear review petition on exam postponement

{Promo Image Source: Shutterstock}