DRDO CEPTAM Admit Card For Tier-2 Exam Released, Here Is How To Download At Drdo.gov.in

Defense Research and Development Organisation, DRDO has released the DRDO CEPTAM admit card. The DRDO CEPTAM admit card are now available for download on the official website of the DRDO at drdo.gov.in. The DRDO CEPTAM admit card which is released are for the Tier-II examination. Candidates can now go to the official website of the DRDO and do the DRDO CEPTAM admit card download. For all the people who are curious to know about the DRDO CEPTAM admit card, here is everything you need to know about it.

DRDO CEPTAM Admit card

Those candidates who have qualified in the Tier-1 examination are eligible for the Tier-2 examination. The Tier-2 recruitment exam is Trade/Skill/Physical Fitness and Capability Test. The DRDO CEPTAM admit card that is released is for the post of Vehicle Operator ‘A’ and Fire Engine Driver ‘A’ under Advt DRDO CEPTAM 09 A&A Recruitment 2019-20. The DRDO CEPTAM admit card for other trade tests which consist of Stenographer Grade-II (English Typing), Administrative Assistant ‘A’ (English Typing), Administrative Assistant ‘A’ (Hindi Typing), Store Assistant ‘A’ (English Typing), Store Assistant ‘A’ (Hindi Typing), Security Assistant ‘A’, Clerk (Canteen Manager Grade-III) and Asstt Halwai-cum-Cook will be soon released on the official website. Here is a look at how to do DRDO CEPTAM admit card download.

How to download DRDO CEPTAM Admit card?

Go to the official website of the DRDO at drdo.gov.in.

Look for the link of “DRDO Recruitment [CEPTAM Notice Board]New” on the homepage and click on it.

Scroll down and click on a link that reads as, “Click here to download/view Tier-II (Trade/Skill/Physical Fitness and Capability Test) Admit Card under CEPTAM-09/A&A advertisement”

You will be redirected to a new page.

Click on the links for the post of Vehicle Operator ‘A’ and Fire Engine Driver ‘A’

Login using the application number and date of birth to generate your DRDO CEPTAM admit card.

The DRDO CEPTAM admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the DRDO CEPTAM admit card and take a printout of it for future use.

DRDO exam

The tentative dates for the tier-2 examination have not been disclosed by the DRDO yet. In a notice, DRDO mentioned that it will be announced in due course of time. The candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the DRDO at drdo.gov.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the DRDO exam and DRDO vacancy.

