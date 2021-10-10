DU 2nd Cut Off List 2021 Released; Admission In Commerce Courses Still Open At DU Colleges

DU 2nd Cut off List 2021: Several Delhi University affiliated colleges released the 2nd cut off list yesterday, on October 2021. This year's cut-off list was based on 'best of 4 marks'. Students can apply for admission under the second cut-off list from today, October 10, to October 13, 2021. All the information related to admission and the cut-off is available on the official website of Delhi University - du.ac.in.

Candidates must note that admissions in most of the courses have already been closed in many DU colleges. This time, more than 50 percent of students have taken admission under the first cut-off list, which was released on October 1, 2021. Notably, admission to Commerce program is still open in all top colleges based on DU 2nd Cut-Off list 2021.

Find the link to DU 2nd Cut off List 2021 here -

Admission in commerce courses is still open at top DU Colleges

Name of the college BCom BCom(Hons) Aryabhatta College Closed 97.50 Acharya Narendra Dev College Closed 96.75 Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College 97.75 98.75 Daulat Ram College (W) 97.75 98.50 Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College - 98.25 Deshbandhu College - 97.00 Delhi College of Arts and Commerce 98.25 98.75 Dyal Singh College 97.00 98.00 Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College 95.00 96.50

DU 2nd cut-off list, 2021: Important highlights

After the release of the 2nd Cut-Off list, Aryabhatta College recorded a marginal decline in the cut-off percentage ranging between 0.25 to 1 percent.

The DU Second Cut-Off List for Miranda House has been released. The second list shows a decline in the Cut-Off percentage in courses like Economics and some combinations of BA Programme etc.

SRCC recorded a decline in the cut-off for BCom (Hons) and Economics. This year, it stood at 99.12% and 99.75% respectively. In the first cut-off list, BCom (Hons) and Economics programmes had a 100% cut-off.

DU 2nd Cut-Off List: Lady Shri Ram College has most arts and commerce courses open. Admission for the Philosophy and Sanskrit programmes has closed.

Admission is open for the Political Science programme at Ramjas College. The cut-off once again stood at 100% after the second list was out. The cut-off for Physics (Honours) recorded a downfall from 100% to 99.33%.

Image: PTI