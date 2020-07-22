DU Admission 2020: Delhi University Might Include ECA Quota Again For Admissions

Delhi along with other regions in the country is struggling with the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country. The UT alone has over 1,25,000 confirmed coronavirus cases as of now with over 15k active cases. Similar to other varieties, Delhi University’s academic calendar has been pushed drastically. With the lockdown put out in places Delhi University is looking at ways to continue with the admission process for the upcoming academic year 2020-2021. Delhi University had cancelled the DU Admission 2020 on the basis of Extra-Curricular Activities as the university would be unable to conduct the trials under current circumstances. Recent reports suggest that this Delhi university admission decision have to be re-thought upon.

Also Read | DU Admissions 2020: Registrations To Close Today, Over 6 Lakh Students Have Applied So Far

DU Admission 2020 to include ECA Quota?

Delhi university admission process have been moved online thus making ECA admissions vague. Some reports suggest that the admissions of students will have to be considered once again. The revision of decision is not made by the DU admission 2020 board but a group of petitioners which include renowned names like Birju Maharaj, Geeta Chandran and more. In the petition, the group have urged the vice-chancellor to rethink on the decision as it will affect hundreds of students with NCC, NSS, and other talented students.

Also Read | DU Admissions: University Not To Have Sports, ECA Trials In View Of COVID-19 Pandemic

As per reports, the VP, Venkaiyah Naidu, had also asked DU admissions 2020 to retain the ECA category. The ECA quota in DU 2020 will solely be containing seats for talent-driven students as per reports. The revision is a must as per the VP. Standing Committee of Admissions held a meeting Monday and the ECA quota in DU 2020 was brought up. As per the committee, the DU college admission can take place on the basis of certificates only. The committee suggested skipping the trials and only look at past record through the certificates for DU college admission.

Also Read | DU Admissions 2020: Students To Get ECA Admissions Based On Self-attested Certificates

The suggestion was opposed by one of the members of the committee, that is Arun Attre. He questioned the credibility of the certificates that will be provided apart from sports as the no government-based institution will be approving the ECA certificate due to the coronavirus situation. He suggested that online trials can take place if not for real one-on-one tests.

However, DU Admission 2020 revised guidelines can be expected in a day or two and there is a possibility that the ECA quota in DU 2020 can be retained again. Students must wait for the official Delhi University admission revised notification. The last date for DU Admission 2020 is July 31.

Also Read | DU Admission 2020: Over 57,000 Registrations For UG Courses In 24 Hours