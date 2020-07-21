DU Admissions 2020: Students To Get ECA Admissions Based On Self-attested Certificates

Delhi University’s standing committee of Academic Council has decided to conduct admissions under the Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA) category after the varsity cancelled trials this year owing to coronavirus pandemic. The university had earlier decided to scrap the admissions under ECA except for the National Cadet Corps and the National Service Scheme.

It had announced to conduct spot admissions through the government-approved certificates but the unavailability of such certificates for the ECA categories prompted the university to scrap the admissions altogether. The committee reconsidered the decision following a petition by several artists including Birju Maharaj and Geeta Chandran to Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, the chancellor of the university.

After Naidu asked DU authorities to retain the procedure, the Council decided to conduct the admissions based on self-attested certificates. The varsity will combine the performance trial marks and certification marks, and the aspirants will be evaluated based on self-attested copies. They will be marked on the basis of training and participation in competitions.

Read: Delhi University To Conduct UG, PG Final Semester Examinations From August 17

Opposition from committee members

However, there has been opposition from committee members over the exclusion of trial, highlighting that there is no way to authenticate the credibility of the ECA certificates. Arun Attree, a member of the standing committee, reportedly said that such a procedure would do injustice to the genuine candidates, demanding at least online trials.

“The ECA admissions will happen only on the basis of ECA certificates. However, their verification is a big challenge. The sub-committee will give out stricter guidelines since the ECA trials won't be possible," said Shobha Bagai, dean (admissions), DU.

Delhi University started its registration process on June 20 and the last date to apply was to end on July 4 but has been extended till July 31. Applicants need to visit the official website du.ac.in to register for the entrance test for the desired programmes. The admission process is being held completely online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Read: Delhi University Professors Demand Scrapping Of Online Open Book Exams

Read: Delhi University Final Semester's Mock Test Timetable In 'Open Book Exam' Mode Released

(With PTI inputs | Image: PTI)