DU Admission 2021 Begins Tomorrow, Here Are Important Points To Consider Before Applying

DU Admission 2021: The Delhi University Admission process is scheduled to begin on Monday, October 4, 2021. The DU admission process will commence in the first half at 10 a.m. The University has already released the first cut-off list for various undergraduate, UG courses on October 1, 2021. All those students who are interested as well as eligible to take admission in DU should visit the official website for more information. The official website is du.ac.in.

For registering online students need to visit the specific college’s web portal and start the process for admission. In order to proceed with the DU Admission 2021 process students will have to upload all the required documents. It is to be noted that the last date to complete the registration as per DU's first cut-off list 2021 is October 7, 2021.

Almost all the affiliated college has announced their own guidelines. Therefore candidates should make sure to go through the admission guidelines issued by the college they are interested in and are eligible for. There are few colleges that have provided extra relaxation to female candidates and students under minority categories. These are the important points that students must know before proceeding with admissions.

DU Admission 2021: Important Points to consider

Candidates should keep scanned copies of few documents ready with them. Those documents are class 10 and 12 mark sheet, class 10 and 12 board examination certificate, class 12 provisional certificate, conduct certificate, category certificate, OBC certificate, migration certificate, transfer certificate, and also two passport size self-attested photographs.

The registration link will only be activated between October 4 (10 am) to October 6 (11:55 pm)

This year around 7 colleges have announced 100% cut-offs.

As per reports, "Applied Mathematics offered by CBSE is likely to be considered equivalent to mathematics for B.Com admission. However, it won’t be considered equivalent to mathematics for BA Economics admission."

Delhi University Admission Cut off -Timeline