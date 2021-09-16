DU Admission 2021: DUET Exam To Begin On Sept 26, Admit Cards To Be Released Soon

The Delhi University Entrance Examination (DUET) is scheduled to begin on September 26. The admit cards will be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA), which administers the DU entrance examinations. The NTA DUET 2021 dates show that the entrance exam will take place between September 26 and October 1. The DUET 2021 exam will be held on September 26, 28, and 30 for admission to Post Graduation, MPhil as well as PhD programmes, and on September 27, 29, and October 1, the exam will be held for other programmes including UG.

Candidates are required to carry their admission cards together with a self-declaration form downloaded from the NTA website on exam day. Apart from this, they have been also advised to carry a passport size photograph to be pasted on the attendance sheet, hand sanitiser, a personal water bottle and ID proof. Candidates should keep an eye on the NTA's official website for updates on admission cards, stated the instructions on the website.

Here are steps to download DUET admit card 2021

Visit the official website - nta.ac.in/duetexam

Click on the admit card notification link

Enter login details on the designated DUET Hall ticket link

Click on submit and download the DUET admit card

Candidates should be aware that the admit card is a required document that serves as an entry ticket to the testing centre. The admit card will also provide the full address of the DUET testing centre, as well as other test information such as the examination date, time, reporting time, and exam day instructions. This year, Delhi University has received more than 4 lakh admissions applications, with the majority of UG admissions coming from Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) students, according to university officials. The first cut-off list for merit-based UG admissions at DU is likely to be announced in October. Several cut-off lists will be released by the university until all seats are filled.

Delhi University reopened on September 15

It should be mentioned here that Delhi University reopened on September 15 amid a decrease in COVID cases in the national capital. According to university officials, COVID-appropriate procedures will be enforced for visitors to the campus. It should be mentioned that attendance is not required for these classes, and students can choose to stay at home and continue their studies. According to the government's Standard Operation Procedure for universities, anyone who feels sick must immediately self-monitor and report the condition to the authorities.

Image: PTI/Representative Image