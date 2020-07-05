Delhi University Extends Date Of Online Registration Process Of Admission Till July 18

In a major relief to the students, the University of Delhi on Saturday announced an extension to the online registration process of admission for the academic session 2020-21. The last date to submit the online registration is now extended to July 18 till 5 PM by the University. It further informed that other terms and conditions mentioned in the Bulletin of Information will remain unchanged.

"All eligible applicants are informed that the last date of the online registration process of all Undergraduate, Postgraduate, M. Phil and Ph.D programmes has been extended from July 4 to July 18, 5 pm", the University release said read.

So far by Friday, less than 3 lakh applicants had registered on the DU Website for UG admissions. The university extended the registration process as a remedy to increase registration numbers and allow applicants to pay off their registration fees and complete their registration process.

DU Admission 2020

The DU application form can be accessed through online mode using this URL: du.ac.in. There are separate links to apply for the UG, PG, and the PhD courses.

For admission queries, students can even send a mail on undergraduate2020@admission.du.ac.in, pg2020@admission.du.ac.in. Students are also provided with mobile numbers provided on the website to ask any clarifications regarding the admission process.

Earlier, the University also postponed the online open book exams for final-year students by 10 days, which were scheduled to begin from July 1, in view of the prevailing situation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

DU students face problems during mock online exam

Network problems, incorrect question papers and difficulty in logging in -- these were some of the issues that Delhi University students faced on the first day of a mock online exam. The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) alleged that its members were inundated with panic mails from students.

When many students tried accessing the site, they got messages like wrong email ID even though it was the same id used in the form they filled up and earlier received communication from the university, the DUTA said.

Some other students didn't get the one-time password (OTP) to access the site, it added. Many students who managed to access the site found that of the 37 question papers slotted, not even a single question paper belongs to their course, they said.

