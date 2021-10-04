DU Admissions 2021 For UG Courses Begins Today, Here's How To Apply Online

Quick links:
Image: PTI
DU Admissions 2021: Delhi University has started the admission process for undergraduate courses on Monday, October 4 at 10 am. The DU UG Admissions 2021 is being done online, against the first cut-off list. The first cutoff list for DU undergraduate admission was announced on October 1, 2021. Candidates can find the details of DU admission application process below. The other important dates have also been mentioned here.
In the ongoing admission process, only those students can participate who are eligible through DU first cut-off lists. Eligible candidates must know that the last date to apply for Delhi University Admission is October 6, 2021 (5 pm). This year the cut-offs that have been announced are higher as compared to past trends. It is so as CBSE did not conduct the Board exams this year and many students got above 65% marks in the class 12 exam. A total of 70,000 seats across all affiliated colleges are up for grabs. Individual colleges will start their own approval process soon. The deadline to complete it is October 7 by 5 pm. Once applications are approved, colleges will issue provisional admission to candidates.
Delhi University official notice reads, “Candidates will be required to appear in person for verification of their original documents, as and when notified by the university/college. All admission procedures are to be completed by the candidate using the unique login ID they create on the University of Delhi Undergraduate admissions portal. Candidates having grievances about admission should first approach the Grievance Committee of the College. If the grievance is not resolved within a reasonable time, only then the Candidate may approach the Central Admission Grievance Redressal Committee”.