DU Admissions 2021 For UG Courses Begins Today, Here's How To Apply Online

DU Admissions 2021: Delhi University has started the admission process for undergraduate courses on Monday, October 4 at 10 am. The DU UG Admissions 2021 is being done online, against the first cut-off list. The first cutoff list for DU undergraduate admission was announced on October 1, 2021. Candidates can find the details of DU admission application process below. The other important dates have also been mentioned here.

DU Admission 2021: Phase I details

In the ongoing admission process, only those students can participate who are eligible through DU first cut-off lists. Eligible candidates must know that the last date to apply for Delhi University Admission is October 6, 2021 (5 pm). This year the cut-offs that have been announced are higher as compared to past trends. It is so as CBSE did not conduct the Board exams this year and many students got above 65% marks in the class 12 exam. A total of 70,000 seats across all affiliated colleges are up for grabs. Individual colleges will start their own approval process soon. The deadline to complete it is October 7 by 5 pm. Once applications are approved, colleges will issue provisional admission to candidates.

DU UG Admissions 2021: Documents Required

Class 10 and 12 mark sheet

Board exam certificate

Conduct certificate/ Character certificate

Category certificate

Migration/ transfer certificate

Two passport size self-attested photographs

DU Admission 2021: Steps to apply

The first step is to check DU first cut-offs 2021. Candidates will then have to select the applicable colleges as per their marks.

Post selecting college, visit its website and select the course as per preference

On the homepage, click on the ‘Registration’ link

Fill in the required details and upload all the required documents

Candidates will then have to pay the applicable fees and click on submit option

Candidates are also advised to take a printout of the submitted application

DU Official notification