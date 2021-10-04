Last Updated:

DU Admissions 2021 For UG Courses Begins Today, Here's How To Apply Online

DU Admissions 2021 for Under Graduate courses has been started on October 4 at 10 am. Here are points that need to be considered before applying for admission.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
DU Admissions 2021

Image: PTI


DU Admissions 2021: Delhi University has started the admission process for undergraduate courses on Monday, October 4 at 10 am. The DU UG Admissions 2021 is being done online, against the first cut-off list. The first cutoff list for DU undergraduate admission was announced on October 1, 2021. Candidates can find the details of DU admission application process below. The other important dates have also been mentioned here.

DU Admission 2021: Phase I details

In the ongoing admission process, only those students can participate who are eligible through DU first cut-off lists. Eligible candidates must know that the last date to apply for Delhi University Admission is October 6, 2021 (5 pm). This year the cut-offs that have been announced are higher as compared to past trends. It is so as CBSE did not conduct the Board exams this year and many students got above 65% marks in the class 12 exam. A total of 70,000 seats across all affiliated colleges are up for grabs. Individual colleges will start their own approval process soon. The deadline to complete it is October 7 by 5 pm. Once applications are approved, colleges will issue provisional admission to candidates.

DU UG Admissions 2021: Documents Required

  • Class 10 and 12 mark sheet
  • Board exam certificate
  • Conduct certificate/ Character certificate
  • Category certificate
  • Migration/ transfer certificate
  • Two passport size self-attested photographs

DU Admission 2021: Steps to apply

  • The first step is to check DU first cut-offs 2021. Candidates will then have to select the applicable colleges as per their marks.
  • Post selecting college, visit its website and select the course as per preference
  • On the homepage, click on the ‘Registration’ link
  • Fill in the required details and upload all the required documents
  • Candidates will then have to pay the applicable fees and click on submit option
  • Candidates are also advised to take a printout of the submitted application 

DU Official notification

Delhi University official notice reads, “Candidates will be required to appear in person for verification of their original documents, as and when notified by the university/college. All admission procedures are to be completed by the candidate using the unique login ID they create on the University of Delhi Undergraduate admissions portal. Candidates having grievances about admission should first approach the Grievance Committee of the College. If the grievance is not resolved within a reasonable time, only then the Candidate may approach the Central Admission Grievance Redressal Committee”.

READ | Delhi University cut-offs 2021 rise to 100% for Economics, Political Science; Check here
READ | DU Cutoff List 2021 Live Updates: Colleges of Delhi University releases 1st cutoff lists
READ | Delhi University Admission 1st cut off list out, check dates of 2nd & 3rd cut off here
READ | Delhi University cut-off: Nita Arora explains why its 'high time' CBSE & DU take stock
READ | ABVP launches 150 helpline numbers to assist Delhi University students; Check here
Tags: DU Admissions 2021, Delhi University, DU UG Admissions 2021
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND