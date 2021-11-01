DU Admissions 2021: Special Cut Off To Provide Admission To Students Into Various Colleges

DU Admissions 2021: Delhi University announced the special cut-off list for students who failed to get admission to any of the colleges under the previous cut-off lists. This special cut-off list is a golden chance for all those students who were willing to take admission but couldn't proceed as their names were not on the list. Notably, this cut-off list will grant admission to those students who did not get admission even after fulfilling the eligibility criteria.

DU special cut off list will also provide a chance for those students who were eligible but failed to complete the admission procedure on time. Meanwhile, students will be able to gain admission to various other colleges through the special cut-off list in 2021. Check key details below.

DU Admissions 2021: Admission under the DU special cut off list

Hindu College : During the first cut-off list the BA (Honours) Philosophy was closed for admission but it has since opened under the special list. The cut-off percentange for the course is 97.75%, which is same as the first list.

: During the first cut-off list the BA (Honours) Philosophy was closed for admission but it has since opened under the special list. The cut-off percentange for the course is 97.75%, which is same as the first list. Lady Shri Ram College : In the first cut-off list, BA (Honours) Philosophy was closed for admission, but it is available under the special cut-off list at 97.50%. Likewise, BSc (Honours) Mathematics had closed for admission at LSR after the first list was declared but it has been reopened with the special cut-off being pegged at 98.50%.

: In the first cut-off list, BA (Honours) Philosophy was closed for admission, but it is available under the special cut-off list at 97.50%. Likewise, BSc (Honours) Mathematics had closed for admission at LSR after the first list was declared but it has been reopened with the special cut-off being pegged at 98.50%. Miranda House: BA (Honours) Economics, which was closed after the second cut-off list, has been reopened even though the required marks continue to be on the higher side at 99 per cent.

Image: PTI