DU OBE 2020: Delhi University's Final Mock Tests To Conclude Tomorrow

The Delhi University's final-phase of mock tests for open-book examination (OBE) is being conducted for final year students of under-graduate and post-graduate courses. The mock tests that started on August 1, will be conducted until Tuesday. The first and second phases of mock tests conducted last month were marked by technical glitches as students complained about facing problems while downloading question papers and uploading answer sheets. The final examination for final year students of all streams is scheduled to take from August 10 and will continue until August 31.

Read: DU Tells Delhi HC: Common Service Centres Are For Main Examinations, Not Mock Tests

The varsity as a one-time measure is conducting OBE online examination for final year students due to the COVID-19 pandemic and for that, it is giving mock tests to students for practice and to inform on the procedural steps required for appearing in examinations. Students can appear in any paper as per schedule for practice with the procedure of Mock test including downloading of question papers, writing of answers and, scanning of answer sheets, and uploading of answer sheets on the portal. Students will get a total of two hours for writing the exam and one additional hour for downloading of question paper and uploading answer sheets.

Read: DU OBE Mock Exams: Students Complain Of Technical Glitches On First Day Of Exams

DU OBE 2020

The open book examinations are being conducted for final year university students who were unable to appear for their final exams this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it is not mandatory to sit in these exams as physical exams will be conducted in September by the University because not every student has the infrastructure to take online exams. Meanwhile, examinations of other semester students have either been cancelled or postponed across India due to the ongoing health crisis as varsities have agreed to promote those students without examination this year.

Read: Students Complain Of Glitches On First Day Of DU Mock Exams

Read: Delhi University Students Fret Over Ill-prepared Online Mock Tests, Claims Site Crash

(Image Credit: PTI)