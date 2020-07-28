DU OBE Mock Exams: Students Complain Of Technical Glitches On First Day Of Exams

Students of Delhi University suffered from technical glitches and other issues during the first day of their second mock examination. The final year undergraduate and post-graduate students complained about facing problems while downloading question papers and uploading answer sheets during the mock examination, according to reports. The mock Open Book Examination (OBE) was the second one in a month after the University had conducted the first one on July 4, where students suffered from similar issues.

However, media reports suggest that students suffered from fewer technical glitches this time compared to the first mock examination. According to the University, there is one more set of mock examinations left before the final OBE exams are conducted next month. The third mock OBE examination is scheduled to take place from August 1 to August 4. The final examination for final year students of all streams is scheduled to take from August 10 to August 31.

One time measure

The varsity as a one-time measure is conducting OBE online examination for final year students due to the COVID-19 pandemic and for that, it is giving mock tests to students for practice and to inform on the procedural steps required for appearing in examinations. Students can appear in any paper as per schedule for practice with the procedure of Mock test including downloading of question papers, writing of answers and, scanning of answer sheets, and uploading of answer sheets on the portal. Students will get a total of two hours for writing the exam and one additional hour for downloading of question paper and uploading answer sheets.

