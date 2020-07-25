HPTET 2020: HPBOSE Postpones Exams, Revised Schedule To Be Out Soon

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has postponed the HPTET exams 2020. The revised schedule for the exam would be out on the official website soon. People can check the official notice at hpbose.org.

JBT and Shastri examinations were earlier scheduled for July 26 at 91 established centres. According to media reports, the exams would be conducted in two shifts morning and evening. The morning shift would be conducted from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the evening shift would be conducted from 2 pm till 4:30 pm. For more details, people can contact on 01892-242192. As per the notice, the TET qualifying certificate remains valid for an appointment for 7 years from the date of issuance of the TET certificate.

HPTET( Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test) is the eligibility test for Trained Graduate Teachers in arts, Medical, Non-Medical, Shastri, Language Teacher, Junior Basic Teacher( JBT), Punjabi, Urdu, Taking the test is compulsory for all teachers in government schools in HP. The admit card for the exam was released earlier this month.

How to download the admit card

Himachal Pradesh Board Of School Education, on July 23, opened the portal to download the admit card for the Himachal Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test or the HP TET. The portal can be accessed through the official website of the board. The link for the same is https://www.hpbose.org/OnlineServices/CET/TET/DownloadAdmitCard.aspx. Candidates who have registered for the HP TET 2020 can log in to the official site for admit cards.

Here are the steps to download the admit card for HP TET 2020

Copy the link https://www.hpbose.org/OnlineServices/CET/TET/DownloadAdmitCard.aspx and paste on the search bar for HP TET 2020.

Click enter, you will be redirected to the HP TET Admit card homepage.

You will see two space to enter credentials- one is Application Number and second is date of birth.

Enter correct details for HP TET Admit card download details.

Click enter submit and you will be redirected to the download HP TET Admit card download details page.

Check for the details properly on the HP JBT TET admit card

Print it or keep an e-copy of the HP JBT TET admit card.

