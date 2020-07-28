All India Quota OBC Reservations Directive In Medical Admissions By HC Gets TN CM's Thanks

The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Centre to implement the OBC reservation in the All India Quota (AIQ) seats for medical admission in Tamil Nadu asking them to constitute a committee and formulate a plan for implementation. Welcoming the Madras HC's order Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami remembered late AIADMK Supremo Jayalalithaa remarking that it was her ideals of social justice that had helped the current Tamil Nadu government fight for the rights of the OBC students.

"I welcome the historic judgment delivered today in the Chennai High Court for the admission of OBC students in medical studies, due to the legal action taken by the government of Amma (Jayalalithaa) that serves the people better with the blessings of the revolutionary Amma who defended social justice," tweeted E Palaniswami.

சமூகநீதி காத்த புரட்சித்தலைவி அம்மா அவர்களின் ஆசியுடன் சிறப்பாக மக்கள் பணியாற்றும் அம்மாவின் அரசு எடுத்த சட்ட ரீதியான நடவடிக்கையினால், மருத்துவ படிப்பில் OBC மாணவர்களின் சேர்க்கைக்கு இன்று சென்னை உயர் நீதிமன்றத்தில் வழங்கப்பட்ட வரலாற்று சிறப்பு மிக்க தீர்ப்பினை வரவேற்கிறேன். — Edappadi K Palaniswami (@CMOTamilNadu) July 27, 2020

Meanwhile, actor-turned-politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan asked the Tamil Nadu Government to press for the implementation of the Madras HC's order saying, "The Government of Tamil Nadu, which has maintained its rule by upholding the rights of the people of Tamil Nadu, should press for the speedy implementation of the High Court order on OBC reservation. The reservation should be implemented this year without delay or appeal."

தமிழக மக்களின் உரிமைகளைத் தாரை வார்த்துக் கொடுத்தே, தன் ஆட்சியைத் தக்கவைத்துக் கொண்டிருக்கும் தமிழக அரசு, OBC இட ஒதுக்கீட்டில் உயர்நீதி மன்ற உத்தரவை விரைந்து செயல்படுத்த அழுத்தம் தர வேண்டும்.சமூகநீதி காத்திட தாமதமோ,மேல்முறையீடோ இன்றி இட ஒதுக்கீட்டை இவ்வாண்டே செயல்படுத்த வேண்டும். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) July 27, 2020

Madras HC's order

The Madras High Court has given the Centre 3 months to implement the OBC reservation in the AIQ seats in medical colleges in Tamil Nadu observing that there was no reason for denying reservation to the OBCs for which they were eligible constitutionally.

"When the Medical Council of India does not oppose reservations in the all India quota in medical seats in central institutions, it cannot oppose it in non-central institutions as well," observed the Madras High Court.

Disposing of the batch of petitions filed by DMK, AIADMK, PMK and other political parties, the court also observed that it is open for the Centre to pass any legislation to provide the reservation. The OBC reservations will be applicable from the next academic year.

