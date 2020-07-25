Madras HC Says Govt Can Pass Laws Banning Online Games Involving Money

The Madras High Court on Friday observed that the Central and state governments could pass laws across the country to ban online games involving money by drawing a parallel to the recent Telangana government Ordinance amending the Telangana Gaming Act 1974 to ban similar games such as Online Rummy. This means the users who earlier played real cash games will not be able to do so in the Telangana.

The observations by the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court came up when the Court heard a plea filed by a person named Siluvai from Kudankulam in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district. The Kodankulam Police had filed a case against Siluvai and his friends for playing cards in a private property in a rural area. The plea by Siluvai stated that him and his friends had not obstructed a footpath or inconvenienced the public, asking the case to be dismissed.

Justice B. Pugalendhi while hearing the plea noted that the Tamil Nadu government banned the sale of lottery tickets in 2003, both physical and online, and had prevented many untoward incidents of addiction towards gambling with the help of the ban.

Justice Pugalendhi also opined that the online games of current times involving money such as Rummy or other card games or other online games have affected the lives of people, especially the youth who invested their valuable time and misused their financial resources in such online games without any real benefit, thus leading to a large number of unemployed youth indulging in this activity and adding to unwarranted consequences for the society.

It was then Justice Pugalendhi observed that the Central and State governments could pass laws banning such online games involving money.

