Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapadi Palanisamy Condemns MGR's Statue Desecration

In a strong statement, Tamil Nadu chief minister Edapadi Palanisamy condemned the desecration of the AIADMK founder MGR's statue by draping saffron shawl at Puducherry as an unpardonable cruel act.

The AIADMK party's deputy coordinator went on to say that vandalising and desecrating the statues of the leaders who worked for the social welfare as a shameful barbaric act and using freedom of speech to hurt the sentiments of others is beyond human civility.

He made some strong points by saying that People are united as Indians, irrespective of their religion, language, caste, and TamilNadu will never allow anyone who tries to disturb the harmony for their cheap vote-bank politics. He also said that miscreants who indulged in the desecration of MGR statue should be traced immediately and should be brought to the books.

Chief Minister Narayanasamy condemned the act

Since the incident happened at Puducherry on Thursday, AIADMK MLA in the Puducherry assembly insisted that action should be taken against the miscreants who desecrated the MGR statue. Chief Minister Narayanasamy also condemned this act and promised that action will be taken against the miscreants who drapes saffron shawl on former chief minister MG Ramachandran's statue.

Deputy chief minister O Paneerselvam Selvam also urged the Puducherry government to take action against the miscreants.

Meanwhile, the statement of chief minister Edapadi Palanisamy has raised the eyebrows of many as he has used strong words in his statements against someone from draping saffron shawl, which is the MGR of their ally BJP.

"Saffron is the color of India and Hinduism for thousands of years, Its nothing wrong if the saffron shawl is draped on MGR statue, who was spiritual and had faith in hinduism, But if someone had done it with the intention to create social unrest, that should be probed," says BJP leader and spokesperson Narayana Tirupathi.

However, this minor incident has revealed the ideologies differences between the ally parties.

(Image credits: PTI)