Suvendu Counters Mamata's Nandigram Dare; Vows 'Will Quit Politics If I Don't Defeat Her'

Countering Mamata Banerjee's 'Nandigram dare', BJP's Suvendu Adhikari on Monday, said that he will quit politics if he does not defeat Mamata by 50,000 votes, while addressing a public meeting in Kolkata. Adding that if BJP gives him the ticket, he will pack up the 'private ltd party Trinamool' from Nandigram. Mamata Banerjee's challenge comes directly to Adhikari who was her close aide and Nandigram's ex-MLA - before switching to BJP.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally at 1,05,71,773; UK variant cases stays at 116

Suvendu counters Mamata's Nandigram dare

"Nandigram will not forgive Mamata. Today she announced her candidature from Nandigram - such decisions can be taken in a 'Pvt Ltd party' - she and her Bhaipo takes all these decisions. BJP is an organised one unlike TMC - if BJP gives a ticket to me or anyone else. I will leave politics if I fail to defet her by half a lakh votes," he roared, unofficially announcing his own candidature from Nandigram.

"Mamata Banerjee remembers Nandigram every time the election approaches. Last time on Dec 21, 2015, she went there to announce my candidature and today she is again addressing Nandigram people as polls are inching closer. If you ask her, what she has done for those people, she won't have an answer. TMC gathered 30,000 people from 7 districts for today's event - it looked like an event by one such Hyderabad party," he added.

Ram Temple Trust has received around 100 cr donation, says General Secretary Champat Rai

Mamata: "Will contest from Nandigram"

Intensifying the battle for Bengal, Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee on Monday, announced that she will contest from Nandigram in the upcoming state polls. She suggested that she may contest from both Bhawanipore and Nandigram, setting up a direct faceoff with her ex-confidante Suvendu Adhikari. The ex-Nandigram MLA was the mastermind of the 2007 Nandigram agitation - which led to the fall of the 34-year CPI(M) govt and the rise of Mamata Banerjee.

"Trinamool will fight and win the election from Nandigram in the upcoming 2021 state assembly polls. TMC will win every seat. I will announce the candidates very soon. But, what if I contest 2021 election from Nandigram?? What do you all think about it? I will contest both from Bhawanipur and Nandigram," she said.

BJP replies to Mamata's Nandigram poll challenge; wonders if 'CM is feeling jittery'

What is the Nandigram agitation?

In 2007, Trinamool had spearheaded a massive protest against the Left government's move to acquire farmlands for a special economic zone (SEZ) to set up a chemical hub at Nandigram. The move evoked a massive outrage in the region with Bhumi Uchhed Pratirodh Committee (BUPC) blocking roads in Nandigram, which was broken by the state police deploying 3000 officers - leading to clashes between locals and police, with at least 11 killed in police firing. Launching the 'Maa, Mati, Manush' campaign, Trinamool severely resisted the land acquisition, leading to the govt shifting the project to Nayachar. The govt's severe police action and Mamata's aggressive protests led to the fall of the Left government in 2011- heralding her first term as CM. West Bengal goes to polls in April-May 2021, where Mamata Banerjee eyes a third consecutive term.

Mamata challenges Suvendu at hometurf; set to contest polls from Nandigram & Bhawanipore