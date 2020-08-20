Education Ministry Launches NCERT Formulated Students’ Learning Enhancement Guidelines

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, on August 19, launched ‘Learning Enhancement Guidelines’ for the continuing education of students amid COVID-10 pandemic. The new set of guidelines have been formulated by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) for students with or without the digital resources to continue learning while school remain shut to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

While launching the guideline virtually, Pokhriyal said that the guidelines emphasize upon the community working closely with the school to get learning materials such as workbooks, worksheets, etcetera delivered at the doorsteps of children by teachers and volunteers. He added that it also suggests teaching local students by volunteers or teachers setting up television at the community centre and maintaining social distance norms.

Furthermore, the Union Education Minister informed that documents such as Alternative Academic Calendar, PRAGYATA Guidelines, Digital Education-India Report, NISHTHA-Online, etc are some of the initiatives that have been undertaken to maintain continuity in school education for children.

Guidelines beneficial for three types of models

The new guidelines for students have been prepared in the direction of the Ministry of Education. The ministry informed that the guidelines suggest measures for three types of models, i.e. students not having any digital resource, students with limited digital resource and for the students with available Digital resource for online education.

The guidelines are based on a survey by the NCERT on the accessibility of digital resources in the schools of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti and Central Board of Secondary Education and also on Continuous Learning Plan prepared for the States/UTs by the Ministry of Education.

Under the ‘Learning Enhancement Guidelines’, the education ministry has also decided to set up a helpline at the community centre, with the help of members of the community and the village Panchayati Raj. Moreover, the guidelines recommend the orientation of parents to support and participate in the learning of their wards.

