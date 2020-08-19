NTPC Recruitment 2020: Applications Start For 60 Posts Of GDMO And Medical Specialist

The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) has invited online applications in their NTPC recruitment 2020. National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) is an Indian Public Sector Undertaking. Interested and eligible candidates can now apply for the NTPC recruitment 2020 at the official website of ntpccareers.net. The last date to apply in the NTPC recruitment 2020 is September 2, 2020. This NTPC recruitment 2020 drive is for a total of 60 posts. Out of these 60 posts, 37 vacancies are for GDMO and 23 for Medical specialists. Here is everything you need to know about the NTPC GDMO recruitment and NTPC medical specialist recruitment.

NTPC GDMO recruitment and NTPC medical specialist recruitment

The official notification regarding the NTPC recruitment 2020 was released on the official website of National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) at ntpccareers.net. All the interested candidates can now check their eligibility status on the official advertisement of NTPC recruitment 2020. The candidate applying should have sound health. Before joining, all the candidates will have to undergo a medical examination by the NTPC Medical Board. No relaxation in health standards is allowed. Detailed medical norms about the NTPC recruitment 2020 can be checked on the official website www.ntpccareers.net. Here are the details about NTPC GDMO recruitment and NTPC medical specialist recruitment.

NTPC GDMO Recruitment (37 posts)

Educational Qualification – The candidate should be MBBS from recognized University/ Institution. [Qualification should be recognized by the Medical Council of India]

Experience requirement – The candidate should have a minimum of 2 years of experience/ practice after MBBS Internship training will not be counted as experience.

Upper age limit – The candidate should not be more than 37 years of age

Pay scale - E2 : ₹50,000 – ₹1,60,000

NTPC medical specialist recruitment (23 posts)

Educational Qualification – The candidate should be MBBS with MD/MS in Medicine/ O&G/ Pediatrics. [Qualification should be recognized by the Medical Council of India]

Experience requirement - For E4 level: Minimum 1-year experience/ practice after MD/MS. For E3 level: Fresh MD/MS qualified doctor

Upper age limit – The candidate should not be more than 37 years of age

Pay scale - E3 : ₹60,000 – ₹1,80,000 and E4 : ₹70,000 – ₹2,00,000

See the official NTPC recruitment notification HERE

For all the detailed information about NTPC recruitment 2020, candidates are advised to see check the official NTPC recruitment notification and visit the official website of The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) at www.ntpccareers.net