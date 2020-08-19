Union Minister Jitendra Singh Hails Creation Of NRA, Says 'a Historic Landmark Decision'

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh termed the proposal of the National Recruitment Agency(NRA) as a "landmark reform in the history of India since independence."

Revolutionary reform to bring ease in recruitment process through Common Eligibility Test to be conducted by #NationaRecruitmentAgency is a historic landmark decision taken today in the #CabinetMeeting chaired by PM Sh @narendramodi. pic.twitter.com/zYpZIZa3Y2 — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) August 19, 2020

"The decision is one of the most landmark reforms in the history of the subcontinent since the year 1947. The reform shall bring with it ease of recruiting, selecting, placement for jobs and will also make the living easier for certain sections of the society that had always been at some or the other disadvantage," added Singh.

In an interview with ANI, Dr. Singh mentioned that "the reform like this was long due and the youngsters, who would enter the working force soon would surely be benefitted by it."

"Setting up the committee, to conduct the Common Eligibility Test(CET) for the primary selections to government agencies is a step which is indeed revolutionary," added Union Minister Dr. Singh.

"The step is a revolutionary reform, carried out by the personal intervention of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The step shall surely relax the recruiting process, make selecting the candidates easier and would ease the candidates by every manner," added the Union Minister for development of Northeast regions(Independent Charge).

"The State/ UT Governments will also find it beneficial to use Common Eligibility Test merit list for their respective State level recruitments. That will infact save the State resources". #NationalRecruitmentAgency #DoPT pic.twitter.com/5xY17ee0gz — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) August 19, 2020

Earlier, there were multiple testing agencies which had created problems and was also highly inconveninent and expensive.

"Validity of Eligibility through #NationalRecruitmentAgency will be 3 years though the candidate will have the option to appear again if he or she wishes to try improving the rank in merit". #DoPT pic.twitter.com/uNeAWklHfL — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) August 19, 2020

"The step shall be a boon for the students, who are based in highly remote areas and cannot travel to different cities because of travel constraints," added Dr. Singh

with difficulty to reach different centres and women candidates who are unable to travel to different cities because of constraints of travel and stay... 3/4 — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) August 19, 2020

The scores of the test shall remain valid for a total period of three years, from the date the result has been declared. The best scores of the exam shall count to be the valid score for the candidate. Any candidate can appear for the exam multiple times until the upper age limit has not been met.

"At present, the exams for three recuritment agencies have been made common and in the coming years to come, other agencies of the government too would be having common exams," added Jitendra Singh.

This will bring ease of recruitment, ease of selection and thereby ease of living for aspirant candidates. It will provide level playing field, a great boon particularly for economically deprived who cannot afford travelling to multiple centres, youth in far flung areas... 2/4 — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) August 19, 2020

(With Inputs From ANI)

(Image Credits:ANI)



