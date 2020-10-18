ESIC Recruitment 2020: Walk-in Interview On October 23 For 39 Teaching Vacancies

Quick links:
Employee’s State Insurance Hospital (ESIC), Gulbarga on October 17 released job vacancies update for the positions of Assistant Professor and Associate Professor. The interested candidates have been asked to appear for an interview on the 23 October 2020 at ECIL Medical College and Hospital in Gulbarga. There are a total of 12 openings for the position of Associate professor, and a total of 27 posts available for Assistant Professor, which are provisional and might increase or decrease.
Candidates can apply for more than one position by submitting separate application forms. Those selected will be appointed on a contractual basis for a period of a maximum of one year, according to the update released. Furthermore, persons working in recognized or an approved private Medical Institution are also eligible to apply, however, no private practice would be allowed during the tenure with ESIC. A caution deposit of Rs. 1,06,000 for the post of Associate professor and 92,000 for the post of Assistant professor would be required by the candidate to pay via DD in favour of ESIC corporation.
Read: DRDO CEPTAM Admit Card For Tier-2 Exam Released, Here Is How To Download At Drdo.gov.in
Read: Teenage Boy Apprehended For Appearing In Jamia Millia Entrance Exam In Place Of Original Candidate
Read: NTA NEET Result 2020 Is Out Now; See Combined NEET Results For Sept. 13 & Oct. 14 Exam
Read: CBSE Extends Deadline For 2021 Board Exam Fee Payment Till October 31 In View Of Pandemic
(Image Credit: PTI)