ESIC Recruitment 2020: Walk-in Interview On October 23 For 39 Teaching Vacancies

Employee’s State Insurance Hospital (ESIC), Gulbarga on October 17 released job vacancies update for the positions of Assistant Professor and Associate Professor. The interested candidates have been asked to appear for an interview on the 23 October 2020 at ECIL Medical College and Hospital in Gulbarga. There are a total of 12 openings for the position of Associate professor, and a total of 27 posts available for Assistant Professor, which are provisional and might increase or decrease.

Candidates can apply for more than one position by submitting separate application forms. Those selected will be appointed on a contractual basis for a period of a maximum of one year, according to the update released. Furthermore, persons working in recognized or an approved private Medical Institution are also eligible to apply, however, no private practice would be allowed during the tenure with ESIC. A caution deposit of Rs. 1,06,000 for the post of Associate professor and 92,000 for the post of Assistant professor would be required by the candidate to pay via DD in favour of ESIC corporation.

How to apply:

Candidates are required to duly fill the application form attached with the advertisement on the website in the format recommended.

Candidates can walk-in and register for the interview from 9 am to 11 am on October 23.

Candidates must provide all the required documents on the day of the Walk-In interview.

Original certificates and attested copies of the documents as prescribed by the Government of India, and the Department of Personnel and Training, along with 2 passport-size photographs are mandatory to carry on the day of the interview. Documents listed are: SSC or class 10th certificate as proof of age, MBBS certificate, PG degree certificate, Registration with State Medical Council, Caste certificate issued by the competent authority, Experience certificate, Proof of ID, 2 passport size photograph, other documents/Publications as per MCI criteria for faculty appointment

No photocopies are allowed under any circumstances by the ESIC.

Pay and Allowance:

Assistant Professor: Rs 92,000 per month

Associate Professor: Rs 1,06,000 per month

Selection Procedure:

Selection will be made basis the interview, and candidates will be duly constituted by the selection board of ESIC.

50 percent of total marks are the eligibility criteria for the selection

The offer of Appointment will be made to respective candidates, who will have to assume duties with immediate effect

Final selection is based on the performance of the interview

(Image Credit: PTI)