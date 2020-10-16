NTA NEET Result 2020 Is Out Now; See Combined NEET Results For Sept. 13 & Oct. 14 Exam

The National Testing Agency has recently announced the NEET result 2020 today on October 16, 2020. Candidates can now check their results at ntaneet.nic.in. NTA had earlier notified about the NEET result date stating that the results for both the September 13th and the October 14th exam would be declared combinedly on October 16. The exam on October 14 was conducted for those COVID positive students or students who could not appear the exam on September 13th due to COVID restrictions in their city or state. NTA has also released the final answer keys for NEET 2020 exam today as well. All the provisional answer keys of all both September 13 and October 14 exams were earlier released on the NTA portal. But the final answer key was released today. According to that, candidates can evaluate their NEET results with the help of this answer key.

How to check NTA NEET Result 2020

NEET 2020 was conducted all over India on September 13, 2020, and the Phase 2 exam was held on October 14. 15.97 Lakhs of students had registered themselves for NEET 2020. NTA had conducted the NEET 2020 phase 2 for COVID-19 affected candidates on October 14, 2020. The combined NEET result 2020 for both the exams has been announced today on October 16, 2020. Here is a look at how to check the NEET result 2020 once declared.

Go to the official websites of the NTA and NEET 2020 at ntaneet.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

On the homepage look for the link of NEET result 2020 and click on it.

Enter the required credentials correctly like registration number, roll number and submit after cross-checking it.

Your NEET result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the NEET result 2020 and take a printout of it for future reference.

NEET 2020 cut off

According to the expected cut off devised by Aakash institute's website, NEET 2020 candidates need to score at least 50th percentile of marks to be eligible for NEET ranking, while the students need from SC/ ST/ OBC need to obtain 40th percentile marks as the minimum qualifying criteria of the competitive exam. Last year, the cut-off for was 134 out of 720 for candidates from general category while for SC/ST and OBC candidates the NEET cut off was 107 out of 720 in the year 2019. Candidates who qualify NEET exam are offered admission in 80,055 seats in MMBS and 26,949 in BDS colleges in India. Candidates are also offered seats in AIIMS, JIPMER, AYUSH institutes as well as veterinary institutes through the NEET scores.

